Calder Trophy winner for 2024-25 season debated by NHL.com

The NHL’s offseason business is close to finished with most free agents having been signed. Training camps loom in less than three weeks and the landscape of the League has changed with new faces in new places. Heck, even the team landscape has changed with the Arizona Coyotes being relocated to Salt Lake City and becoming the Utah Hockey Club.

With that in mind, we asked NHL.com staffers to look into their crystal balls and do some prognosticating on the League’s major awards. Today, it’s the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the League’s top rookie. Here, in alphabetical order, were the selections.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Whenever you are the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft, logic and history dictate the spotlight will be focused squarely on you throughout the season, even as an 18-year-old. So here’s why he should succeed, even if he’s not considered a generational player at the level of previous No. 1 picks such as Connor Bedard or Connor McDavid. Because Celebrini is with a rebuilding team, it’s unlikely the Sharks will coddle him. Instead, he’s likely to see plenty of minutes and play in multiple situations, including the power play. Keep this in mind too: He’ll have the comfort of his family being close by, since his dad, Rick, works 45 minutes north in San Francisco in his role as director of sports medicine and performance for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Add it all up, and there’s plenty of reasons why the Canadian could make a run at the Calder Trophy this season, no matter how high expectations might be. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Macklin Celebrini talks Sharks at Development Camp

Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks

The 20-year-old had a monster season for Boston College in 2023-24, getting 65 points (38 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games, but that is not why he made headlines. Drafted with the No. 5 pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, the forward was traded to the Ducks on Jan. 8, 2024, after he said he did not want to sign with the Flyers. He had one assist in one game for the Ducks last season, and I think he’s going to have a breakout season for Anaheim. Not only does he have a ton of skill and size (6-foot-2, 189 pounds), he is confident in his game and likely has a chip on his shoulder ready to prove to both Flyers fans and fans around the League he’s a legit NHL player. He will be a big reason the Ducks have a strong season. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Rutger McGroarty, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 20-year-old has had success anywhere he has gone. That shouldn’t stop with his arrival in Pittsburgh after being obtained in a trade on Aug. 22 from the Winnipeg Jets. The Penguins immediately signed McGroarty to a three-year, entry-level contract because they hope he can contribute right away. The forward certainly has the skills to be an impact player. He played two seasons at the University of Michigan, getting 91 points (34 goals, 57 assists) in 75 games. Before that, he played for the United States National Team Development Program and had 120 points (55 goals, 65 assists) in 107 games. He also was captain for the United States when it won the World Junior Championship in January; he had nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games. He can play either wing and could land riding shotgun for either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers

Aside from Logan Stankoven of the Dallas Stars, is there another rookie forward more NHL-ready than Michkov? The 19-year-old right wing had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games last season for Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League, the most points among players under 20. He had 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) in 91 KHL games during parts of three seasons. Michkov (5-10, 172), the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, wasn’t expected in the NHL until the 2026-27 season. But the final two years of his KHL contract were terminated, and the Flyers signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract on July 1. -- William Douglas, staff writer

NHL Tonight on Matvei Michkov's ELC

Will Smith, San Jose Sharks

Yes, I know, not the Sharks player you were thinking I’d select. Celebrini understandably has a lot of attention and Calder hype around him, being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. But don’t sleep on Smith, San Jose’s No. 4 selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old led the NCAA with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games with Boston College last season. Is Smith going to be one of the young Sharks players targeted by opponents? Sure, but probably not as much as Celebrini, and I think he’ll take advantage of that. The Sharks have reason to be optimistic about the future, and I think Smith will start his NHL career by making a big impact his rookie season. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Logan Stankoven, Dallas Stars

The forward has to be the preseason favorite for the Calder Trophy, ahead of Celebrini or Smith or anyone else who might have been a higher draft pick and carries the burden of heavier expectations. We’ve already seen it from Stankoven. He has already been a top rookie in the NHL, but it was only for 24 games last season. He made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 and, from that point, was tied for fifth in rookie scoring with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 24 games. He was behind Connor Bedard (22 points), Luke Hughes (20), Logan Cooley (17) and Hendrix Lapierre (15). He was tied with Brock Faber. They’ve all graduated out of Calder contention, leaving Stankoven as the most experienced and the favorite. He solidified his standing with his performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 games. He’ll play high in their lineup, get power-play time, and have an opportunity to produce. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

DAL@COL R2, Gm3: Stankoven adds empty-net goal to increase Stars' lead

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames

The 23-year-old is expected to be the No. 1 goalie for Calgary following the trade of Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils on June 19. Wolf played 17 games for the Flames last season, so he remains eligible for the Calder this season. The two-time American Hockey League goalie of the year (2022, 2023), Wolf won the AHL MVP award in 2023. Wolf was 7-7-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .893 save percentage with the Flames last season, but Calgary is confident enough in the American to give him the chance to compete for the starting job against Dan Vladar. The last goalie to win the Calder Trophy was Steve Mason of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009, but if Wolf can get the reloading Flames anywhere near the playoffs he might be a candidate. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Dustin Wolf signs 2-year extension with Flames

