Top young defensemen entering this season debated by NHL.com

Who are the best defensemen in the NHL entering the 2024-25 season?

That is a question NHL Network will answer when a panel of its producers and analysts select the top 10 at the position in the League right now during the fourth of a nine-part series that looks at the League's best players, both by position and as an overall ranking.

As an appetizer for the list of best defensemen show, which airs on NHL Network on Wednesday (6 p.m. ET), a panel of NHL.com writers identified young defensemen who have a chance of cracking this list in the next three seasons. Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings is not included because he is on the NHL Network list. Here, in alphabetical order, is a list of defensemen our panel identified who are 23 or under and could be on the verge of becoming elite.