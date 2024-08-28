Top young defensemen entering this season debated by NHL.com

Edvinsson, Faber, Harley among picks by writers ahead of NHL Network show

Edvinsson_Faber_Harley

© Getty Images

Who are the best defensemen in the NHL entering the 2024-25 season?

That is a question NHL Network will answer when a panel of its producers and analysts select the top 10 at the position in the League right now during the fourth of a nine-part series that looks at the League's best players, both by position and as an overall ranking.  

As an appetizer for the list of best defensemen show, which airs on NHL Network on Wednesday (6 p.m. ET), a panel of NHL.com writers identified young defensemen who have a chance of cracking this list in the next three seasons. Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings is not included because he is on the NHL Network list. Here, in alphabetical order, is a list of defensemen our panel identified who are 23 or under and could be on the verge of becoming elite.

Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings

Keep an eye on Edvinsson, the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. For most of the past two seasons, he has been hiding in the American Hockey League, where the Red Wings have had him developing with Grand Rapids. He has played 25 NHL games and shown only flashes of his talent at the highest level. But he's 21. He has size (6-foot-6, 209 pounds) and skill, and if he puts it together, he could be at least a little like Victor Hedman. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

BUF@DET: Edvinsson scores in 2nd period

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

I had to double check to make sure the Wild defenseman is under 23 -- that is how mature his game is after just one full NHL season. The 22-year-old was sixth in the League last season with an average ice time of 24:58 per game, the highest for any NHL rookie (minimum 50 games) since 1997-98, when time on ice became an official statistic. Faber had a plus-5 even-strength goal differential (80-75). Of the five players who averaged more ice time, only Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings was better (plus-17). Faber also tied Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils for the lead among rookie defensemen with 47 points (eight goals, 39 assists). Imagine how good he'll be once he gets even more experience. There's a reason the Wild signed him to an eight-year contract. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

WSH@MIN: Faber flings rebound off the board between the pipes

Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars

The Stars have done a good job of letting their young talent develop, which has allowed them to be ready for the big stage. Count Harley, who played most of the 2022-23 season with Texas of the AHL, among those players. The defenseman, who turned 23 on Aug. 19, took a big step forward last season and was part of the top pair with Miro Heiskanen. Harley was outstanding, finishing with 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 79 games and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The patience paid off well for the Stars and Harley, who should be a big part of Dallas' core going forward. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

WSH@DAL: Harley's second goal lifts Stars to overtime victory

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

The 20-year-old is on his way to becoming one of the more complete two-way defensemen in the NHL and I expect a vast improvement in his already impressive game. Hughes was a finalist for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year last season after scoring 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 82 games, the second-most points by a first-year defenseman in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history behind Barry Beck's 60 for the Rockies in 1977-78. When Dougie Hamilton missed 62 games following surgery for a torn left pectoral muscle Dec. 1, Hughes filled in as the power-play quarterback and ultimately led all rookies with 25 power-play points. He also led rookie defensemen with 42 takeaways and ranked second in average ice time (21:28). There's no question Hughes began to realize late last season how to balance his offensive abilities with the in-game reads and positional play required to take the game away from the opposition. The upgrades made at defenseman by the Devils, including the acquisitions of Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon, will greatly benefit Hughes. The best is yet to come. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Scott Morrow, Carolina Hurricanes

There's not a huge sample size for the 21-year-old. He left college after his junior season and played two regular-season games for the Hurricanes at the end of last season. Morrow was taken in the second round (No. 40) of the 2021 NHL Draft and spent the playoffs with the Black Aces and got invaluable practice reps. He had three seasons of at least 30 points at UMass Amherst and has two things going for him. The Hurricanes are really good at developing defensemen in-house (see Pesce and Jaccob Slavin) and there is opportunity to crack the top-six and play significant minutes, especially after the free agent departures of Pesce and Brady Skjei. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

Power is exactly what you want in a top-pair defenseman and he's 21 years old. He has size (6-6, 221 pounds). He can play a physical game. He can play a stay-at-home game. He can move the puck. He can jump into the offense. He can produce. Power had 33 points (six goals, 27 assists) in 76 games last season. He has 71 points (12 goals, 59 assists) in 163 NHL games since making his debut April 12, 2022. He can be a minute muncher, averaging 23:18 of ice time per game. The Sabres didn't select Power with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft for his flash and dash. They drafted him for his well-rounded game. They drafted him because he's going to be a rock for them for 15 years or more. He's to the Sabres what Hedman is to the Tampa Bay Lightning. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

VGK@BUF: Power hammers a one-timer into the net from the point

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

The Senators raised eyebrows when they signed the young defenseman to an eight-year, $64.4 million contract ($8.05 million average annual value) after his rookie season, but Sanderson, who turned 22 on July 8, showed their faith was in the right place with a 38-point season (10 goals, 28 assists) and a plus-8 rating. He led all Senators defensemen in time on ice per game last season (23:13), plus-minus and game-winning goals, was second behind Jakob Chychrun in points (38; 10 goals, 28 assists), power-play points (14, two behind Chychrun) and was third with 139 blocked shots. With Chychrun traded to the Washington Capitals, Sanderson will be expected to carry a bigger load this season, making him even a better candidate for the top 20 defensemen list entering next season. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

