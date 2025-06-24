Draft Prep: Past 21st Overall Picks

The Ottawa Senators are set to pick at 21st overall in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. The team has picked three times at this position, all within the last 25 years.
With the Senators projected to pick 21st overall at the 2025 NHL Draft, take a look back at past notable picks at their position.
Senators' past 21st overall picks
Player
Year
Games played
Stats (G-A-Pts)
Colin White
2015
320
44-69-113
Stefan Noesen#
2011
366
58-69-127
Anton Volchenkov
2000
696
19-114-133
Selecting in the first round of the draft is a coveted position, as many of the most talented and brightest prospects are available for selection. For a better idea of what kind of players may await the Senators at 21st overall, below is a compiled list of notable past players selected at that position.
Notable past 21st overall picks
Player
Drafted
Games played
Stats
Yegor Chinakov#
2020, Columbus Blue Jackets
145
27-29-56
Filip Chytil#
2017, New York Rangers
337
64-80-144
Tuukka Rask
2005, Toronto Maple Leafs
564
2.28 - .921% (308-165-66)
Marco Sturm
1996, San Jose Sharks
938
242-245-487
Saku Koivu
1993, Montreal Canadiens
1124
255-577-832
Bryan Smolinski
1990, Boston Bruins
1056
274-377-878
Kevin Lowe
1979, Edmonton Oilers
1254
84-348-432
Dennis Maruk
1975, California Seals
888
356-522-878
# indicates active NHL player.
