Draft Prep: Top Prospects

(D) Matthew Schaefer – Erie Otters (OHL)

Schaefer has established himself as a favourite for the first overall pick in this year’s draft. His ability to read plays mixed with a strong skating ability make him a dangerous two-way player. The defenceman played just 17 games with the Erie Otters this season, but he averaged over a point per game, with seven goals and 15 assists for a total of 22.

“Schaefer is a marvellous skater who can move the puck up the ice quickly with his feet or his hands. His offensive instincts are top-notch. He can make plays; he can score goals. He’s totally fearless — the broken collarbone happened while driving hard to the net — and he’s constantly looking to be in attack mode. He can run a power play; he can walk the blueline and get shots through from the point, and even if he’s caught deep in the offensive zone on offensive forways, he can swiftly race back into defensive position. Without the puck, he can defend physically or cerebrally. He has a great stick; his gap control is excellent. He’s a premier penalty killer and his game is suited to all situations and all zones.” – Bob McKenzie, TSN

(F) Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Misa joined the OHL in 2022 when he was granted exceptional status as a 15-year old. Since then, he has become a talented, two-way player with a high hockey IQ and speed. In 65 games with the Spirit, Misa averaged over two points per game with 62 goals and 72 assists for a total of 134 points in 65 games.

“Misa was given exceptional status to play in the OHL as a 15-year-old. He looked very impressive in his first two seasons, but he took off in his draft season, becoming one of the best players in the OHL. He’s a high-end skater with clear NHL edge work and top speed. He’s highly skilled and creative with tremendous vision. His ability to improvise in tight areas and on the move is elite and makes it easy to envision him scoring in major numbers in the NHL. Despite his huge goal-scoring numbers this season, I don’t view him as a sniper. Rather, he generated a lot of goals off timing and getting to the net. Misa won’t run guys over, but he competes well and is diligent without the puck. He projects as a star No. 1 center in the NHL that you can build a winning team around.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(F) James Hagens – Boston College (NCAA)

Last season saw Hagens make the jump from the USHL to NCAA, where he held his own and was even dangerous against older competition. Hagens skated in 37 games with Boston College, finishing his rookie season as a point-per-game player with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists). At the 2025 World Juniors, he tallied nine points in seven games.

“He makes a ton of difficult plays on the move and is an elite playmaker. Hagens isn’t that big, but he competes and shows courage to get to the net to create chances. He has the potential to be a play-driving No. 1 centre in the NHL.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(F) Anton Frondell - Djurgårdens IF (Sweden)

In 29 games with Djurgårdens IF, Frondell scored 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 29 games. It was a slightly lower point total compared to his previous season, but impressive numbers considering Frondell had made the jump from the J20 Nationell league to Hockey Allsvenskan.

“Frondell has excellent hockey sense. He reads how plays are developing and slides into ‘quiet ice’ to make himself available offensively. He has good size and room to add more strength and weight as he matures. Frondell is also generally responsible defensively.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

(F) Porter Martone – Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Martone plays an intense, physical game while also displaying high levels of skill and hockey IQ. Martone finished this season with an impressive 1.72 PPG average, totalling 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games.

“He’s really hard to defend. Martone’s bag of tricks is seemingly endless. He’s able to feint and misdirect with nearly every part of his body. Better yet, who needs a bag of tricks when you can just bulldoze your opposition instead? That’s the challenge OHL defenders have to deal with every time the 6’3” Martone has an offensive opportunity.” – David Saad, Dobber Prospects

(F) Caleb Desnoyers – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

In 56 games with the Wildcats, Desnoyers scored 84 points coming in the form of 35 goals and 49 assists. His offensive output marked a career high, nearly doubling last year’s point total of 56 points.

“Desnoyers thinks the game at an elite level. He’s calculating off the rush and displays an ability to attack with speed or pull up, take stock of his options, and distribute. It’s nearly impossible to teach forwards to play the game the way Desnoyers does.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

(F) Roger McQueen – Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

McQueen skated in just 17 games this past season, having missed the majority of the year with an injury. Even so, McQueen averaged over a point-per-game in that span, tallying 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points.

“McQueen missed the bulk of the year dealing with an ailing back, but he’s returned with purpose and looked strong down the stretch for the Wheat Kings. He’s a giant of a man who has a presence. McQueen is equally adept at directing pucks on net, using his size and strength to shield opponents in the process, or extending plays and distributing the puck. In his last 10-game segment, McQueen averaged 16 minutes of ice time and produced two goals and seven assists. Almost all of his shifts come at even strength and the power play. I especially appreciate his puck touch and vision with the man advantage. He has the ability to slide off the weak side flank and rotate up top in the zone to open up shooting and passing lanes.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

(F) Victor Eklund - Djurgårdens IF (Sweden)

While Eklund may not have the size some of the other players in this year’s draft have, his speed and skill more than make up for it. In 42 games this year, the Swedish forward recorded 19 goals and 12 assists to total 31 points.

“Victor is an excellent skater. He has good speed, but his edge work is what separates his skating ability and how elusive he is in tight. He’s a very skilled forward who makes creative plays and can do so in the tough areas.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(F) Jake O’Brien – Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

O’Brien is a smart, playmaking puck mover with the ability to open lanes for himself and his teammates. O’Brien’s 2024-25 season saw him finish with an impressive 98 points in 66 games with the Bulldogs, by way of 32 goals and 66 assists.

“O’Brien has a great frame to work with, but he will need to fill out a bit as he develops, which shouldn’t be a problem. His vision on the ice is impressive, consistently spotting teammates and allowing them to skate into his passes by firing the puck through the lane as they arrive at the destination.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

(D) Radim Mrtka – Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Mrtka averaged nearly a point-per-game this past season, tallying three goals and 32 assists for 35 points in 43 games, establishing himself as a solid two-way defenceman with the Thunderbirds.

“The hulking right-shot defender is quite mobile for his size, and he uses that to impact the game at both ends of the ice. In his own end, he will finish his checks along the wall and use his length to dislodge puck possession.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

(D) Jackson Smith – Tri-City Americans (WHL)

In 68 games with the Americans, Smith notched 11 goals and 43 assists for 54 points. While his point total is impressive, it’s his ability to make the right plays with the puck that makes him a talented defenceman.

“Smith uses agility, balance, and deceptive footwork to push the puck up ice, and his smooth, powerful edges to close gaps early in rushes. Earlier in the year, he was prone to overthinking and overhandling the puck, but recently he’s cleaned that up. If you’re looking for a rush defender, who can move the puck with his feet and create an elite skill package, Smith may be your man.” – Luke Sweeney, Dobber Prospects

(F) Brady Martin – Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Martin averaged 1.26 points per game last season with 72 (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 games. He’s a talented player that can score, set up teammates, and defend when needed.

“Few players go hard in the paint like Brady Martin. His competitiveness, intensity, and confidence pop off the screen with every shift. Nobody will question his effort, especially not with how physically he plays. He’s a force in transition due to his raw strength, and he brings soft hands to go along with it. It’s not uncommon to see Martin challenge a defender in the middle of the ice, just for Martin to immediately make a move into space to leverage his powerful shot.” – David Saad, Dobber Prospects

(F) Carter Bear – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Bear’s third season with the Silvertips saw him take a huge leap on the score sheet, nearly double his previous year’s total with 82 points (40 goals, 42 assists) in 56 games. He suffered an Achilles laceration in March, but his talent is undeniable.

“He makes a lot of plays through defenders and to his teammates. Bear’s skill stands out, but the way he creates offence should likely translate to higher levels. He gets to the net to generate chances, plays fast and is a good enough skater.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(D) Logan Hensler – University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

Hensler finished his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin with two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in 32 games. His skating ability is a highlight of his skillset, making him an impressive defenceman.

“Hensler is plenty mobile for his size. He’s a two-way defenceman with some underlying offence. Hensler is capable of walking the offensive blue line to open up shooting and passing lanes. He’s also a big body who can play both sides of the ice. Defenders like Hensler, once they fully develop, are worth their weight in gold at the NHL level.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

(F) Justin Carbonneau – Blainville-Boisriand Aarmada (QMJHL)

Carbonneau’s 2024-25 season saw him score 30 points more than he did the last season, totalling 46 goals and 43 assists for 89 points in 62 games. He’s a quick, skilled forward that reads the game well.

“Carbonneau has the potential to be a top-six forward who can score. His shooting skills and offensive instincts make him a valuable asset on the power play. At the same time, his physicality and strong skating enable him to excel in transition and along the boards. Outside of Porter Martone and, for some, Cameron Schmidt, Carbonneau is one of the best right wing draft-eligible players this year, and he is likely to be drafted in the 10-20 range.” – Jordan Orth, The Hockey Writers

(D) Kashawn Aitcheson – Barrie Colts (OHL)

While he may be known for his physicality, Aitcheson can produce points from the back end as well. Aitcheson recorded 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 64 games with the Colts as a defenceman.

“Aitcheson has really worked to simplify his game this year and its done wonders for his consistency and effectiveness as a two-way player. Last season, turnovers and poor reads were too prevalent as he tried to force passes or beat pressure head on. This year, he has worked to limit his turnovers, especially in the defensive zone.” – Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey

(F) Jack Nesbitt – Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

A big, high-IQ player not afraid to go hard on the forecheck, Nesbitt finished the season just one point short of a point-per-game average with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 65 games.

“Nesbitt trended up significantly this season. He became an important player on a deep Windsor team. Nesbitt is a very skilled center with great size. He can beat players one-on-one at a high rate off the rush and shows a lot of offensive creativity inside the offensive zone. He’s smart and makes a lot of intelligent plays, showing the vision to score in the NHL. He’s a big man who plays heavy and is a reliable 200-foot player. He’s a player that Windsor kept playing more as the season went on and leaned on during important games. His skating stride is heavy, though, and he will struggle to get by NHL defencemen with his foot speed. The hope is that the rest of his game is so good it won’t be a major issue. He has top-six forward potential and could be a second-line center.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(F) Lynden Lakovic – Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Where he averaged 0.57 points per game in 2023-24, Lakovic jumped up to a 1.23 average this past season. The forward has a rare, valuable combination of both size and skill.

“Lakovic is an intriguing prospect. He’s a big body forward who can be elusive on open ice with his effortless stride. He’s difficult to check when he’s handling the puck due to his long reach and stature. He has excellent puck touch for a big man and contributed 27 goals and 31 assists in 47 games for Moose Jaw this year. With the Warriors not qualifying for the playoffs, his season has come to an end. Lakovic is a late birthday (Dec. 12, 2006). He has aged out of being eligible for the U18 World Championship, and his style of play will be debated in scouting meetings leading up to the draft. For his stature, he isn’t physically overpowering, he’s more of a finesse forward.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

(F) Benjamin Kindel – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

With an impressive scoring touch, Kindel has largely fallen under the radar in this year’s draft class. The forward finished his season just one point shy of 100, recording 35 goals and 64 assists for 99 points in 65 games.

“He’s an excellent creator, evidenced by the fact that he’s one of the top assist-generators in the WHL. He’s frequently putting his Calgary linemates in positions to score, whether that be off the rush or inside the offensive zone. Kindel is surrounded by some great players, no doubt, but he’s helping to activate them. His smooth skating complements his playmaking, especially at 5-on-5. In addition to his offensive upside, Kindel is willing to backcheck and help out in his own zone. He may be small, but he engages in board battles (and isn’t half bad at them, either). He plays at even strength, the power play, and the penalty kill for his awareness in all facets of the game. – Justin Giampietro, The Hockey Writers

(F) Malcolm Spence – Erie Otters (OHL)

Spence’s offensive output has continued to improve over each of his three years with the Otters. Most recently, he tallied 32 goals and 41 assists, totalling 73 points in 65 games.

“Spence struggled at times in the first half of the season, but his game started improving offensively as the year went along. He has a great track record as well, including being a top player for Canada’s U18 team the prior season multiple times. Spence’s compete is excellent and is the calling card of his game. He’s a tenacious worker who wins a ton of battles and gets to many pucks due to his length, speed and effort. He comes back hard and is a great two-way forward. Spence has good offensive skills and sense and can create chances with pace, but I wouldn’t call him a dynamic or overly creative player with the puck. His finishing touch is at times a minor question, but he gets a lot of greasy area goals. He can be a very likable middle-six winger who coaches will use a lot.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(F) Ivan Ryabkin – Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Ryabkin made the move from Russia to North America this season, and didn’t have much trouble adjusting to the change. In 27 games with the Lumberjacks, Ryabkin totalled 30 points by way of 19 goals and 11 assists.

“Ryabkin is a relentless offensive creator in the attacking zone. He sees the ice so well, attacking with a quick pace and his speed catches opponents off guard. He’s always finding the middle of the ice to unleash a swift and powerful release with his shot and his playmaking is just as impressive. He’s great at manipulating situations fooling defenders and showing great hands in the small areas of the ice. In addition, he has that intensity to play physically and does a great job to anticipate plays.” – Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers

(F) Cole Reschny – Victoria Royals (WHL)

Praised for his hockey IQ, Reschny put up his best numbers with the Royals this season in the form of 26 goals and 66 assists for 92 points in 62 games.

“He has great patience and his puck control is top notch. He has great on-ice vision as he has great attention to detail and his passing and playmaking skills are very precise and accurate. He can spot seams very easily, has soft hands in tight spaces and plays with a great amount of energy and drive.” – Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers

(F) Cullen Potter – Arizona State University (NCAA)

Potter is a talented forward that possesses a dangerous combination of speed and skill. In his freshman NCAA season with Arizona State, Potter recorded 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points in 35 games.

“Best-skating forward in this age group by a margin, Potter is a small but talented and extremely fast player who uses his electric speed to put defenders on their heels, back them off, create opportunistic changes, get out in transition, and jump onto loose pucks.” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

(D) Blake Fiddler – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

While Fiddler’s size would be appealing to any team looking at the defenceman, his mobility is a welcome bonus. In 64 games with the Oil Kings, Fiddler recorded 33 points by way of 10 goals and 23 assists.

“Right-handed defenceman with skating ability and size are always in demand in the NHL. Add in the possibility of some two-way offensive pop, and you’ve got a player that teams will look to draft in the early rounds of the NHL Draft.” – Adam Tate, McKeen’s Hockey

(F) Braeden Cootes – Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Cootes averaged over a point-per-game last season, finishing the year with 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games with the Thunderbirds. His stats are strong on their own, but the intangibles he brings to his team are what have truly earned scouts’ praises.

“Cootes is the type of prospect that you need to watch closely, while also understanding the nuances of his situation, in order to properly appreciate, because simply looking at his stats will never tell the full story. As a true heart-and-soul kind of player and a natural leader, the impact he leaves both on and off the ice cannot be measured in goals and assists alone, though his numbers in those departments are both still highly respectable. Mix in the ability to play centre in all situations and the ease with which he earns the trust of coaches, and the overall result is someone who is surely being coveted highly by NHL scouts.” – Derek Neumeier, McKeen’s Hockey

(F) Jack Murtagh – US National U18 (NTDP)

Part of the United States National Team Development Program, Murtagh finished his 56-game season with 22 goals and 31 assists to total 53 points. The forward is known for his hard, simple playing style.

“Murtagh took significant steps forward in his development this season, becoming one of the better players on the U.S. NTDP. He’s a gifted forward, with legit speed and skill for the NHL level. On his best shifts when he’s beating defenders wide and attacking with his skill, he can be impactful and his shot is a legit weapon from range. His game can be frustrating at times, though. Murtagh doesn’t see the ice very well, and his compete level can be average. He has decent size and enough talent, though, that he could find a way to be a bottom-six winger.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(G) Joshua Ravensbergen – Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The highest ranked goaltender in this year’s draft, Ravensbergen finished the 2024-25 season with a 3.00 goals against average and a .901% save percentage, posting a 33-13-4 record.

“Size is the immediate thing that catches your eye about Ravensbergen. The other physical element is his right-catching glove — which could pique interest of NHL teams who value silly-siders for their ability to eliminate traditional shooting windows.” – Keith Fries, The Hockey News

(F) Milton Gästrin – MoDo Hockey (Sweden)

Gästrin played 40 games with MoDo Hockey last season, during which he scored 18 goals and added 24 assists for 42 points. The Swedish forward is a talented skater with a strong all-around game.

“Gästrin is a reliable two-way centre who has been excellent offensively against his peers in Sweden, while still showing the defensive commitment to earn a handful of games in the SHL already early on in his career. He is a hard worker who skates well and has no clear weaknesses in his game.” – Logan Horn, The Hockey Writers

(D) Sascha Boumedienne – Boston University (NCAA)

Boumedienne’s rookie season at Boston University saw him skate in 40 games, during which he recorded three goals and 10 assists. While he didn’t score as many points as some of the other defencemen on this list, Boumedienne shows the potential and has the tools to break out.

“He fired quickly off the rush after gaining the middle, evaded pressure, and supported plays deep in the offensive zone. Playing a physical brand of defence, he controlled the front of the net. He also got beat wide and made some shaky plays at the point. His projection continues to look similar as in college. A potential No. 4, Boumedienne needs to solidify his habits, develop his mobility, and settle into a more defensively-oriented game with some puck-moving elements.” – David St. Louis, Elite Prospects

(F) Cameron Schmidt – Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Schmidt had a break out season with the Giants, surpassing the point-per-game marker with 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 61 games. While he is on the smaller side, his speed and skill more than make up for it.

“Schmidt is easily defined as an undersized, darting goal scorer with a ‘shoot first’ approach. He has the ability to shoot the puck in motion quickly and accurately. Schmidt is exceptionally dangerous on the powerplay and doesn’t require much time, or space, to make plays. He has top-six NHL forward upside.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

(D) Haoxi Wang – King Rebellion (OJHL)

Wang played 38 games with the Rebellion in the OJHL, putting up strong numbers with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 38 games. He made the jump to the OHL with the Generals and only tallied two assists in 32 games, but the tools are there.

“Wang was born in Beijing but came up playing hockey in Ontario. He’s a premium athlete; there aren’t many 6-foot-6 defenders who can skate like he does. Wang has a powerful stride that allows him to easily get up the ice and close on checks. He’s a great defender due to his wingspan, mobility and penchant to lay the body. The questions will be his puck play at higher levels. Wang shows good skill at the OJHL level, but when he got to the OHL he didn’t look like a natural puck-mover, often forcing decisions and not seeing his options effectively. The physical tools and edge in his play should get him NHL games, but his hockey sense is a major question on whether he could stick.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(D) Charlie Tretheway – US National U18 (NTDP)

Tretheway played 63 games with the United States National Team Development Program, finishing the season with six goals and 14 assists to total 19 points. The defenceman plays an intense, physical game.

“He's a physically capable right-shot defenceman who's used in all situations for the USNTDP. Tretheway can shoot the puck and has the ability to beat goalies clean from distance. His defensive detail ranges at times. He's involved in the play, but struggles to take the correct 'route' to contain his check at times. Tretheway projects as a two-way defenceman.” - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

(D) Cameron Reid – Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

A strong-skating, intelligent defenceman, Reid is praised for his reliability. In his second season with the Rangers, Reid played 67 games in which he scored 54 points in the form of 14 goals and 40 assists.

“Reid was a big-minute defenceman for Kitchener and also played top-four minutes for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky. He’s a likable player in a lot of regards. He’s a dynamic, powerful skater. He closes on pucks quickly and can get the play going up the ice due to his feet. He’s average-sized but competes well and is a physical player. He makes efforts defensively and coaches trust him. Reid has strong enough puck skills and vision. He can create offence off the rush and from the offensive blue line, with flashes of high-end skill although I don’t see him as a true NHL power-play type. Despite his average size, Reid projects to make NHL stops due to how good a skater he is. He projects as a second pair defenseman.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(F) Bill Zonnon – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Zonnon is tall, fast, and plays an intense game. In 64 games, he finished second on the Huskies with 28 goals and 55 assists for 83 points.

“Zonnon has been a top player for Rouyn-Noranda for the past two seasons. Zonnon checks a lot of boxes NHL teams will be looking for. He’s a big, fast center with a skating stride that will easily translate to the NHL. He has good stick skills and can create offense on the move. He’s been a big scorer in the QMJHL, but I wouldn’t call him an overly instinctive offensive type. He can make some plays, and has a decent shot too, but it looks like more secondary skill at the top level. He works well enough off the puck and could have two-way value as a pro. He could be a bottom six forward be it at wing or center.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

(F) William Moore – USNTDP (USHL)

64 games with the United States National Team Development Program, Moore scored 27 goals and 32 assists for a 59-point season. A talented playmaker, Moore was also one of his team’s top scorers.

“Moore is a 6-foot-2 centre who can challenge offensively and go directly at players with his skill and skating but can also at times drift to the perimeter and just needs to attack and create more consistently. When he plays to the middle and gets off the wall to the inside, he can show speed, skill and scoring and be a lot to handle.” - Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

(F) Cole McKinney - US National U18 (NTDP)

Rounding out the list is Cole McKinney, a fast, skilled, hard-working forward who recorded 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) in 60 games with the United States National Team Development Program.