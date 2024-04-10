Recap: Senators can't solve the Panthers

To start the third period Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov were both stopped by Joonas Korpisalo on a two-on-one to keep the Florida lead to just two goals.

The saves were two of his 13 even strength saves on the night with nearly the other half of the 30 coming on the five Panther power plays.

As the period wound down the Senators pulled the goalie for an extra attacker with just under three minutes remaining, but couldn’t convert. The pressure took a major hit when the Senators were penalized with just over two minutes left in the game. Despite the challenge they were still able to get some quality chances on Stolarz but in the end to no avail.

“With some skilled players out of the line-up we have got to grind and hopefully get some more shorts to the net and get some rebounds,” added Martin. “To their credit the block a lot of shots and they don’t give you much time.”

The Senators travelled to Tampa for Thursday’s game and will be on the practice ice tomorrow at 11:30 am. This is before heading back to Ottawa to take on the Canadiens in the final home game of the 2023-24 season.