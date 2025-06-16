Brady Tkachuk Named to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Ottawa Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk has been named to Team USA’s hockey team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Tkachuk will be following in the footsteps of his father, Keith, who is a four-time Olympian (1992, 1998, 2002 and 2008) and silver medalist (2002).

It was a big 2024-25 NHL season for Tkachuk, who helped lead his team to their first playoff appearance since 2017. In the Senators’ six playoff games, Tkachuk led the way in playoff scoring with four goals and three assists for a total of seven points. It wasn’t just in the postseason that Tkachuk shone for the Senators.

In 72 regular season games, Tkachuk tallied a team-best 29 goals alongside 26 assists which placed him fourth on the team in points with 55. Of Tkachuk’s 29 goals, five were game-winners including four that came in overtime — setting a new franchise record for most overtime goals in a season.

Tkachuk hit several career milestones as well. On November 27, the 25-year old forward recorded two assists, the first of which marked the 200th of his career. On March 8, Tkachuk skated in his 500th NHL game and just three days later, scored to record the 400th point of his career. Additionally, Tkachuk recorded a goal and an assist on February 1 which marked the 100th multi-point game of his career.

Last season saw Tkachuk move up the ranks in three franchise records, as well: fourth all time in goals scored (191), ninth all time in assists (213) and sixth all time in points (404).

While this may be Tkachuk’s first Olympic appearance, it won’t be his first time representing the United States on the international stage. Most recently, he made a name for himself as an impact player at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off this past February when Tkachuk and Team USA finished second. Tkachuk recorded three goals in four games at the tournament, including the United States’ opening goal of the final against Canada.

In 2024, Tkachuk was named to Team USA for the 2024 World Hockey Championships in Prague and Ostrava. There, Tkachuk was named team captain and finished tied for second in tournament scoring with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in eight games.

Tkachuk also represented the United States at the 2018 World Junior Championships, when he finished third on his team in points with nine (three goals, six assists) which saw him tie for third across the tournament as well. The tournament saw Tkachuk and his team finish third for bronze.

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will mark the first time NHL players have participated in the Olympics in over a decade — their last appearance came in 2014 at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.