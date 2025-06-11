Alumni Foundation hosts Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

On Friday, June 6, the Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation hosted their annual Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell. The day was filled with good times for a great cause, as the Foundation raised funds to support the Soldier On and First Assist charities.

38 Ottawa Senators and NHL Alumni were present at the event, including Chris Phillips, Chris Neil, Brian McGrattan, Shaun Van Allen, Todd White, Larry Robinson, and Billy Smith. With 144 golfers and 36 alumni taking part, the event saw a total of 180 participants hit the course. Also present were Senators’ owner Michael Andlauer and President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Steve Staios.