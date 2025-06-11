Alumni Foundation hosts Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

On Friday, June 6, the Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation hosted their annual Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell.

Sens Alumni Charity Golf Tournament
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

On Friday, June 6, the Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation hosted their annual Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell. The day was filled with good times for a great cause, as the Foundation raised funds to support the Soldier On and First Assist charities.

38 Ottawa Senators and NHL Alumni were present at the event, including Chris Phillips, Chris Neil, Brian McGrattan, Shaun Van Allen, Todd White, Larry Robinson, and Billy Smith. With 144 golfers and 36 alumni taking part, the event saw a total of 180 participants hit the course. Also present were Senators’ owner Michael Andlauer and President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Steve Staios.

DSC_3532
DSC_3625
DSC_3541
DSC_3627
DSC_3641
DSC_3423
DSC_3436
DSC_3463
DSC_3496
DSC_3500
DSC_3585
DSC_3535
DSC_3560
DSC_3582
/

Ottawa Senators Alumni Golf Tournament

Hosted at the Canadian Golf & Country Club, the day began with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. Complete with a dinner following the tournament and an auction with proceeds going towards the day’s beneficiaries, the event was a great success.

The Ottawa Senators wish to thank the sponsors of the Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell: Molson, Ottawa Black Bears, Avalan Accent Lighting, Bell, Sweet Sixteen, Golden Palace, Mattress Mart, and Otto’s Subaru.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Mikko Ruutu Celebrates 20 Years with Senators 

Kleven locked up until 2027

Senators agree to two-year contract extension with defenceman Tyler Kleven 

NHL's 'Stanley Pup' to air during Cup Final

Jacques Martin Inducted into Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame

Sens Success at World Championships

Senators Sign Ellinas to Entry-Level Contract

Looking Back on the Senators' 2024-25 Milestones

Tim Stützle Headed to World Championships

Senators Serve Smiles on McHappy Day

Zdeno Chara Named to NHL's All Quarter-Century Team

Senators to Participate in 31st Annual McHappy Day

Senators Sign Matinpalo to a Two-Year Extension

Two Senators Headed to World Championships

Travis Green and Steve Staios End of Season Availability

Senators' Postseason Comes to an End

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of April and May

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Six