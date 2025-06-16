Tim Stützle Named to Team Germany for 2026 Winter Olympics

Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle has been named to Germany’s hockey team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. The announcement comes following Stützle’s recent appearance for Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Hockey Championships and a successful NHL season filled with firsts and personal bests.

Stützle skated in all 82 of the Senators’ regular season games this past season, leading the team in points with 79 by way of 24 goals (third on the team) and 55 assists (first on the team and a career-best). The German forward also tallied five points (two goals, three assists) in six playoff games.

The 2024-25 season saw Stützle record the first playoff goal of his NHL career, accompanied by several other milestones and franchise records. On November 12, Stützle skated in the 300th game of his career which saw him become the highest-scoring German-born player through 300 games with 267 career points. On November 23, Stützle scored his 100thcareer goal and on February 3 he scored a goal for his 300th point. Stützle later recorded the 200th assist of his career on March 3.

When it came to franchise records, Stützle moved up the rankings for several and even set one of his own. The 23-year-old forward finished the season ranked 10th all time in assists and became just the third player in franchise history to record 50 assists in three consecutive seasons. Additionally, Stützle set a new franchise record with an 11-game assist streak.

On the international stage, Stützle headed to Sweden and Finland to represent Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Hockey Championships. Joining his country as a late addition at the tournament, Stützle picked up a pair of assists in five games with Germany.

It wasn’t Stützle’s first time at the World Championships, with his first appearance coming in 2022. That year saw him play in three games with Germany, also recording two assists.

Stützle has been known to shine on the international stage, with a pair of appearances for Germany at the World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021. In his first appearance for Germany at the 2020 tournament, Stützle recorded five assists in as many games.

It was Stützle’s second World Juniors tournament that truly turned heads. Serving as Germany’s captain, Stützle played in five games and recorded 10 points in the form of five goals and five assists. The impressive performance saw him be named the tournament’s Best Forward.

The 2026 Olympics will mark the first time NHL players have participated in the Olympics in over a decade — their last appearance came in 2014 at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.