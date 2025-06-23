Draft Prep: What You Need to Know

The 2025 NHL Draft is fast approaching on June 27 and 28, which means its time to prepare. Everything from how to watch to where the Senators are picking is here!

When: Round 1 starts Friday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET, Rounds 2-7 start Saturday, June 28 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

TV: Round 1 (SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+), Rounds 2-7 (SN, SN1, NHLN, ESPN+)

How does the draft work?

The NHL Entry Draft consists of seven rounds, with each team being allocated one pick per round. Therefore, each round consists of 32 picks. The placement of teams’ picks is dependent on where they finish in prior season’s standings. The lower a team finishes, the higher they are likely to pick. Teams can choose to keep their draft picks or trade them with other teams (for players or other picks). This means, while each team is given seven total picks per draft, they may not end up picking seven times.

Where are the Senators picking at the 2025 NHL Draft?

Currently, the Senators have a total of six picks: