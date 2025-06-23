Draft Prep: What You Need to Know

Everything you need to know about the NHL Draft and where the Senators stand heading into the 2025 NHL Draft.

wyntk
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The 2025 NHL Draft is fast approaching on June 27 and 28, which means its time to prepare. Everything from how to watch to where the Senators are picking is here!

When: Round 1 starts Friday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET, Rounds 2-7 start Saturday, June 28 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

TV: Round 1 (SN, TVAS, ESPN, ESPN+), Rounds 2-7 (SN, SN1, NHLN, ESPN+)

How does the draft work?

The NHL Entry Draft consists of seven rounds, with each team being allocated one pick per round. Therefore, each round consists of 32 picks. The placement of teams’ picks is dependent on where they finish in prior season’s standings. The lower a team finishes, the higher they are likely to pick. Teams can choose to keep their draft picks or trade them with other teams (for players or other picks). This means, while each team is given seven total picks per draft, they may not end up picking seven times.

Where are the Senators picking at the 2025 NHL Draft?

Currently, the Senators have a total of six picks:

Round
Number of Picks
Picks
First
1
21st
Third
1
95th
Fourth
1
97th
Fifth
1
149th
Sixth
1
181st
Seventh
1
213th

Of the Senators' five picks this year, two were acquired via trade:

  • 95th overall from Florida on 03/06/2024
  • 97th overall from San Jose on 03/07/2025

Where were the Senators' current players drafted?

The table below details which round each current Ottawa Senators player was drafted, as well as their overall pick and which team drafted them (if applicable).

Round
Player(s)
1st
Tim Stutzle (3rd, OTT), Brady Tkachuk (4th, OTT), Jake Sanderson (5th, OTT), Dylan Cozens (7th, BUF), Thomas Chabot (18th, OTT), Claude Giroux (22nd, PHI), David Perron (26th, STL), Ridly Greig (28th, OTT)
2nd
Shane Pinto (32nd, OTT), Tyler Kleven (44th, OTT), Travis Hamonic (53rd, NYI)
3rd
Fabian Zetterlund (63rd, NJD), Nick Cousins (68th, PHI), Michael Amadio (90th, LAK), Dennis Gilbert (91st, CHI)
4th
Drake Batherson (121st, OTT)
5th
Adam Gaudette (149th, VAN), Nick Jensen (150th, DET)
6th
Linus Ullmark (163rd, BUF)
7th
Anton Forsberg (188th, CBJ)
Undrafted
Artem Zub, Nikolas Matinpalo, Matthew Highmore

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Draft Prep: Week Out Preview

Sens Land Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk Named to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Tim Stützle Named to Team Germany for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Senators sign defenceman Lassi Thomson to a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. 

Senators Host Second Annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit

Alumni Foundation hosts Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

Mikko Ruutu Celebrates 20 Years with Senators 

Kleven locked up until 2027

Senators agree to two-year contract extension with defenceman Tyler Kleven 

NHL's 'Stanley Pup' to air during Cup Final

Jacques Martin Inducted into Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame

Sens Success at World Championships

Senators Sign Ellinas to Entry-Level Contract

Looking Back on the Senators' 2024-25 Milestones

Tim Stützle Headed to World Championships

Senators Serve Smiles on McHappy Day

Zdeno Chara Named to NHL's All Quarter-Century Team