Senators agree to two-year contract extension with defenceman Tyler Kleven

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Tyler Kleven on a two-year contract extension. The deal carries an AAV of $1.6 million through the 2026-27 season.

Kleven, 23, established himself as regular in the Senators lineup in 2024-25, appearing in 79 regular season games and all six playoff contests. He scored four goals and six assists, including his first career NHL goal on November 27 in San Jose. In the first-round playoff series against Toronto, Kleven averaged 15:47 of ice time and tallied a pair of assists.

“Tyler continued to elevate his game in his first NHL season, which was a good sign,” said Staios. “We expect his game will continue to develop.”

Drafted 44th overall by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft, Kleven signed his entry-level contract with Ottawa on March 23, 2023 after completing his collegiate career with the University of North Dakota. Over the course of his first two professional seasons, Kleven played in 17 NHL games in Ottawa and 53 AHL contests with Belleville.

