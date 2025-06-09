Mikko Ruutu Celebrates 20 Years with Senators 

The 2024-25 season marked Mikko Ruutu's 20th year with the Ottawa Senators.

AR700338
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The 2024-25 season was one full of milestones for many Ottawa Senators. From first NHL goals to 900 games played, the year was filled with both personal and team growth. As the Senators returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the franchise and its fans had plenty to celebrate. However, the milestones didn’t come solely on the ice. For Senators’ Chief European Scout Mikko Ruutu, the 2024-25 season marked his 20th year with the Ottawa Senators.

Ruutu’s journey with the Senators began during the 2004-05 season, when he joined the team as a European Scout. Two decades later, he remains a vital part of the team’s amateur scouting staff.

“It’s hard to believe — time’s flying,” spoke Ruutu with a wide smile. “I really enjoy this job, so I think that’s the thing; you don’t really feel the time. That’s what it is, you really enjoy the job.”

That enjoyment is evident in Ruutu and his team’s work. The native of Vantaa, Finland has played a key role in identifying and evaluating countless European prospects over the years, many of whom have gone on to join and make an impact on the Senators.

When asked to pinpoint his favourite memory from his 20-year tenure with the Senators, Ruutu couldn’t decide on just one. Instead, he highlighted the relationships and camaraderie built between him and the scouting team.

“It feels good when the team is having some success: just making the playoffs, making it to the finals,” Ruutu said. “But at the end, the most important thing for me is the group of people working together. That matters most because we grind it and it’s those glory moments — it’s more about the whole picture.”

With two decades of experience as a scout, one might think Ruutu has learned all there is to know about the role. On the contrary, he notes that his role is one where he continues to learn and evolve every day.

“I feel like the first couple years, it’s learning. You really realize what it means if you see a kid playing on a junior level and where he ends up,” he explained. “After that, you learn all the time. I’m learning all the time now from my colleagues. The [scouting] meetings are a big part of the learning, too. We talk about the players, hear different opinions that maybe I’ve never thought about. So, it’s a learning process all the time, never ending.”

While the season may be coming to a close with the Stanley Cup Final, the offseason is just beginning to heat up for Ruutu and the rest of the Senators’ scouting team. Last week, the group was at the NHL Scouting Combine, an annual event leading up to the draft. It’s there that scouts from across the league gather to evaluate draft-eligible prospects through physical testing and in-person interviews. For someone with Ruutu’s experience and insight, the Combine provides an excellent opportunity to find the next future Ottawa Senator.

There will be little time to rest — if any — following the Combine, as the 2025 NHL Draft fast approaches on June 27 and 28. Months of preparation and research from Ruutu and his fellow scouts will culminate in the busy weekend that plays a vital role in the future of the Senators organization.

For Mikko Ruutu, it’s one of the best times of the year. His passion and love for what he does alongside his appreciation for the people he works with visibly translate into the longevity and success of his 20-year career.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Kleven locked up until 2027

Senators agree to two-year contract extension with defenceman Tyler Kleven 

NHL's 'Stanley Pup' to air during Cup Final

Jacques Martin Inducted into Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame

Sens Success at World Championships

Senators Sign Ellinas to Entry-Level Contract

Looking Back on the Senators' 2024-25 Milestones

Tim Stützle Headed to World Championships

Senators Serve Smiles on McHappy Day

Zdeno Chara Named to NHL's All Quarter-Century Team

Senators to Participate in 31st Annual McHappy Day

Senators Sign Matinpalo to a Two-Year Extension

Two Senators Headed to World Championships

Travis Green and Steve Staios End of Season Availability

Senators' Postseason Comes to an End

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of April and May

Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators, Game Six

Sens Set-up: Game 6 vs Toronto Maple Leafs