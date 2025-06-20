Draft Prep: Week Out Preview

Carter Yakemchuk

Calgary Hitmen, WHL

The Senators’ first pick of last year’s draft at seventh overall, Yakemchuk immediately made a name for himself in Ottawa with a strong preseason camp. The Fort McMurray, Alberta native shone offensively, totalling seven points in four preseason games by way of two goals and five assists.

With the Hitmen, Yakemchuk skated in 56 regular season games in which he tallied 17 goals and 32 assists for a total of 49 points — leading team defencemen in all three categories. The WHL playoffs saw Yakemchuk score an additional seven points (two goals, five assists) in 11 games.

Yakemchuk was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract on August 6, 2024.

Gabriel Eliasson

Barrie Colts, OHL

Described as an “agent of chaos” prior to last year’s draft, Eliasson has lived up to his reputation as a hard-hitting defenceman that makes opponents’ lives miserable.

In 63 regular season games with the Colts, Eliasson recorded three goals and four assists for seven points, accompanied by a team-leading 116 penalty minutes.

Lucas Ellinas

Kitchener Rangers, OHL

The first of three picks the Senators had in the fourth round, Ellinas finished his 2024-25 season with the Rangers ranked fifth on the team in goals with 20, accompanied by 37 assists for a total of 57 points.

In 14 playoff games, Ellinas took his game to a new level as he recorded eight goals and eight assists for a 16-point total, which led the team in all three categories.

Ellinas was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract on May 20, 2025.

Javon Moore

Sioux Falls Stampede, USHL

Moore was the second of the Senators’ three fourth round picks at last year’s draft. Following an impressive 2023-24 season at his Minnesota high school, Moore made the leap to the USHL this past season, where he put up strong numbers. 56 games saw the Minnetonka, Minnesota native record 17 goals and 22 assists for a total of 39 points with the Stampede, adding an additional goal in four playoff appearances.

Blake Montgomery

Lincoln Stars, USHL ➡️ London Knights, OHL

Montgomery began his season with the Stars in the USHL, recording a point-per-game average in 10 games prior to heading north to the OHL where he joined the London Knights. It was there that Montgomery exploded offensively, scoring 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 points in 51 games.

The Annapolis, Maryland native continued to produce in the playoffs, where he contributed three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 17 games on the Knights’ run to their Memorial Cup championship.

Eerik Wallenius

HPK U20, Finland

Rounding out the Senators’ 2024 NHL Draft was defenceman Wallenius came to the Senators as a big, smart, puck-moving defenceman that can read and control the game from the backend. This season saw him skate in 39 games with HPK U20, tallying four goals and 18 assists for 22 points. The Salo, Finland native also played five games up with HPK’s main club in Liiga.