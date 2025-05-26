Sens Success at World Championships

The Ottawa Senators had three players representing their countries at the 2025 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Sweden and Denmark this year.

shane gold
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators had three players representing their countries at the 2025 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Sweden and Denmark this year: Tim Stützle played for Germany, Shane Pinto for the United States and Nikolas Matinpalo for Finland. As the tournament came to a close with yesterday, with Pinto winning a gold medal with Team USA, it’s time to look back on how the trio fared.

Shane Pinto

Shane Pinto skated in eight games for the United States, recording two goals and eight assists for a total of 10 points. The 24-year old tied for second on the team in points and recorded a 1.25 point per game average. Pinto played a large role in Team USA’s 6-2 semifinal victory over Team Sweden with a goal and two assists for a three-point outing. For his performance, Pinto was named Team USA’s Player of the Game by the IIHF, as well as the team’s own player of the game award.

This year’s tournament marked Pinto’s second time suiting up for the United States at the World Championships. Last year, Pinto recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) in eight games with Team USA.

Nikolas Matinpalo

Nikolas Matinpalo played in eight games with Team Finland, in which he recorded a goal and two assists for a three-point total. Despite Finland falling to the United States in the quarterfinal round, Matinpalo and his team had a strong tournament that included a 2-1 shootout win over Team Canada. Matinpalo recorded an assist on the game-tying goal for Finland that ended up forcing extra time.

Like his Senators teammates, this year’s World Championships were Matinpalo’s second. His first appearance came in the 2023 tournament, in which he played in eight games and recorded three points (one goal, three assists).

Tim Stützle

Tim Stützle, a late addition, skated in five games with Team Germany at this year’s tournament, during which he picked up a pair of assists.

Stützle’s first World Championships appearance came in the 2022 tournament, when he skated in three games with Team Germany. In that span, he recorded two points, both assists.

