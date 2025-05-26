Sens Success at World Championships

The Ottawa Senators had three players representing their countries at the 2025 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Sweden and Denmark this year: Tim Stützle played for Germany, Shane Pinto for the United States and Nikolas Matinpalo for Finland. As the tournament came to a close with yesterday, with Pinto winning a gold medal with Team USA, it’s time to look back on how the trio fared.

Shane Pinto

Shane Pinto skated in eight games for the United States, recording two goals and eight assists for a total of 10 points. The 24-year old tied for second on the team in points and recorded a 1.25 point per game average. Pinto played a large role in Team USA’s 6-2 semifinal victory over Team Sweden with a goal and two assists for a three-point outing. For his performance, Pinto was named Team USA’s Player of the Game by the IIHF, as well as the team’s own player of the game award.

This year’s tournament marked Pinto’s second time suiting up for the United States at the World Championships. Last year, Pinto recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) in eight games with Team USA.