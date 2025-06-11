Senators Host Second Annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit
The Ottawa Senators hosted their second annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit at Canadian Tire Centre on June 10. Kicking off at 5:30, the Summit was an event exclusive to season seat members running until 10:00 p.m. in a night filled with special access and deals.
Season seat members in attendance were treated to complementary beverages, nachos, popcorn and hot dogs prior to the event’s start. Food and drink weren’t the only things fans enjoyed, as they were offered a sneak peek of the Senators’ third jersey set to be worn throughout the upcoming season.
Hosted by Gord Wilson and Dean Brown, season seat members enjoyed to a live Q&A session with Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Dave Poulin and CEO Cyril Leeder, as well as updates from Vice President, Ticket Sales and Service Brendan DuVall and Senior Vice President, Marking and Customer Engagement Jeff Harrop.
Returning from last year’s Summit was the fan-favourite merchandise sale, with everything from jerseys and hats to bobbleheads and pucks available at exclusive discounted rates. also had the chance to participate in a silent auction, get autographs from their favourite Senators alumni, or enjoy beverages at Club CIBC throughout the evening.
