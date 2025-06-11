Senators Host Second Annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit

By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator
183204 20250610 _PGJ 0028
183646 20250610 _PGJ 0036
191553 20250610 _PGJ 0065
191931 20250610 _PGJ 0112
192433 20250610 _PGJ 0067
192622 20250610 _PGJ 0068
193133 20250610 _PGJ 0081
193254 20250610 _PGJ 0082
/

Season Seat Member Spring Summit

The Ottawa Senators hosted their second annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit at Canadian Tire Centre on June 10. Kicking off at 5:30, the Summit was an event exclusive to season seat members running until 10:00 p.m. in a night filled with special access and deals.

Season seat members in attendance were treated to complementary beverages, nachos, popcorn and hot dogs prior to the event’s start. Food and drink weren’t the only things fans enjoyed, as they were offered a sneak peek of the Senators’ third jersey set to be worn throughout the upcoming season.

Hosted by Gord Wilson and Dean Brown, season seat members enjoyed to a live Q&A session with Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Dave Poulin and CEO Cyril Leeder, as well as updates from Vice President, Ticket Sales and Service Brendan DuVall and Senior Vice President, Marking and Customer Engagement Jeff Harrop.

Returning from last year’s Summit was the fan-favourite merchandise sale, with everything from jerseys and hats to bobbleheads and pucks available at exclusive discounted rates. also had the chance to participate in a silent auction, get autographs from their favourite Senators alumni, or enjoy beverages at Club CIBC throughout the evening.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Alumni Foundation hosts Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

Mikko Ruutu Celebrates 20 Years with Senators 

Kleven locked up until 2027

Senators agree to two-year contract extension with defenceman Tyler Kleven 

NHL's 'Stanley Pup' to air during Cup Final

Jacques Martin Inducted into Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame

Sens Success at World Championships

Senators Sign Ellinas to Entry-Level Contract

Looking Back on the Senators' 2024-25 Milestones

Tim Stützle Headed to World Championships

Senators Serve Smiles on McHappy Day

Zdeno Chara Named to NHL's All Quarter-Century Team

Senators to Participate in 31st Annual McHappy Day

Senators Sign Matinpalo to a Two-Year Extension

Two Senators Headed to World Championships

Travis Green and Steve Staios End of Season Availability

Senators' Postseason Comes to an End

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of April and May