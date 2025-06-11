Senators Host Second Annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit

The Ottawa Senators hosted their second annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit at Canadian Tire Centre on June 10. Kicking off at 5:30, the Summit was an event exclusive to season seat members running until 10:00 p.m. in a night filled with special access and deals.

Season seat members in attendance were treated to complementary beverages, nachos, popcorn and hot dogs prior to the event’s start. Food and drink weren’t the only things fans enjoyed, as they were offered a sneak peek of the Senators’ third jersey set to be worn throughout the upcoming season.