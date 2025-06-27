Ottawa Senators Announce Partnership with Fullscript

The Ottawa Senators’ road helmets will have a new look beginning with the 2025-26 season, as the team has announced a multi-year partnership making Fullscript an official partner.

Fullscript’s name and logo will appear on the Senators’ road helmets starting next season, in addition to on the ice for the team’s home games at Canadian Tire Centre. Fullscript will also continue to be a title sponsor for the Senators’ Black, Red & Gold Gala.

Senators owner Michael Andlauer spoke highly of Fullscript and the partnership.

“We have admired the way Fullscript has embraced the community spirit in Ottawa-Gatineau and the values of our two organizations are very much aligned. We are proud to have their name on our helmets, and we’ll have a little extra piece of Ottawa each time we step onto the ice in another city next season.”