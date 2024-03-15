Preview: Senators at Islanders

After those two wins the Senators are still alive in the playoff race but will need a lot to go right to keep that trend alive and a win tonight would go a long way. Currently sitting 14 points behind the Islanders with a game in hand for the final Wild Card spot, the Senators have just 18 games to claw their way back in.

While on the offensive side things have not been made easier losing depth scoring with Josh Norris suffering a season ending shoulder injury while Vladimir Tarasenko was dealt to the Panthers at the deadline, the defensive side has been picking up for the Sens. Allowing just 11 goals in their last five contests, the whole team defensive structure for the Sens has been phenomenal and the goaltending tandem of Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg have been lights out of late.

The Islanders enter this one clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference while sitting just four points behind the Flyers with two games in hand. Needless to be said, this game is importrant for the Islanders playoff hopes as well. Playing some of their best hockey of late, the Islanders have won six of their last seven outings including taking down the Bruins and Stars along the way.

This Islanders team can hurt you from all angles with four skaters with over 50 points this season, led by Mathew Barzal with 68. Brock Nelson has consistently been the Islanders biggest goal threat with 29 on the season including nine on the man advantage and a short-handed goal to boot. Long story short, when Nelson is on the ice the Sens better have their guard up.

While the attack of this Islanders team can be intimidating their true strength comes in the crease. Whether it's Ilya Sorokin or Semyon Varlamov, the Sens will have a real test in front of them