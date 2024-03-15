Game Day 5: OTT at NYI

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the series finale at Nationwide Arena

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

It's the third and final meeting between these two Eastern Conference opponents and the Senators will look to get their first win after the Islander won in both Ottawa and on Long Island already this season. 

The Senators are coming in off of back-to-back wins and look to make it three in a row. Key in those two wins has been really strong goaltending performances from both Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg. Regardless of who gets the start they will need that here again today and they will lean on the hot hands of Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson, and Claude Giroux to set the tone early.

The Islanders enter this contest holding the tie breaker over Detroit for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. After a small skid losing back-to-back games to the Kings and Sabres, the Islanders will look to regain the form that had them win six straight right before that. Regardless of who is in between the pipes tonight, the Islanders have one of the best goaltending tandems in the NHL and will lean on their ability today.

2. Roster report:

With the early start there was no morning skate today. Below is how the Senators lined up againt the Columbus Blue Jackets two days ago and with no roster moves since then this is how we expect to see them today and we will update with the starting goaltender when we hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin.

3. Who to watch:

Today will be Shane Pinto's first game against his hometown team this season and with surely some family in house to soak it in look for Pinto to have a little extra motor today. Though he missed the first half of the season, Pinto's impact on the team has been incredible. The Sens record when Pinto records a point in his career is 35-8-6, nothing short of amazing. In only 23 games this season, Pinto already has 18 points, putting him on pace to feasibly pass his point total from last season in half the amount of time.

Pinto has been held without a goal since March 1, and will be itching to get on the board in front of friends and family as he looks to help the Senators extend their win streak to three.

4. Playoff race:

With 18 games to go the Senators chances to make the playoffs are slim, but the chance still does exist. Currently sitting 14 points behind the Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and holding a game in hand, today's game could play a crucial role in whether the Sens have any chance of making the playoffs or not. All in, the Senators have to leap frog seven teams to make the playoffs and a lot would have to go right, but all they can do is take it game-by-game. Below are the Wild Card standings in the Eastern Conference:

Eastern Conference Wild Card Standings

Team
Points
Games played
Tampa Bay Lightning
76
66
New York Islanders
72
65
Detroit Red Wings
72
66
Washington Capitals
71
65
Buffalo Sabres
69
67
New Jersey Devils
68
66
Pittsburgh Penguins
67
65
Montreal Canadiens
61
66
Ottawa Senators
58
64
Columbus Blue Jackets
55
66

5. Where to watch:

Tonight's game can be found live on TSN5 in English and RDS in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

