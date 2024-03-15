Game Day 5: OTT at NYI

1. The set up:

It's the third and final meeting between these two Eastern Conference opponents and the Senators will look to get their first win after the Islander won in both Ottawa and on Long Island already this season.

The Senators are coming in off of back-to-back wins and look to make it three in a row. Key in those two wins has been really strong goaltending performances from both Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg. Regardless of who gets the start they will need that here again today and they will lean on the hot hands of Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson, and Claude Giroux to set the tone early.

The Islanders enter this contest holding the tie breaker over Detroit for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. After a small skid losing back-to-back games to the Kings and Sabres, the Islanders will look to regain the form that had them win six straight right before that. Regardless of who is in between the pipes tonight, the Islanders have one of the best goaltending tandems in the NHL and will lean on their ability today.