Preview: Senators at Bruins

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: TD Garden
Preview: The Senators take on the Boston Bruins for the second time this season and first time at TD Garden
The Senators are back on the road and look to get back in the win column after a tough game against the Hurricanes Sunday night. Following up one Eastern Conference juggernaut with another here, the Sens have a tall task ahead of them, however if they can get back to the roots that saw them win three-straight overtime games last week they have a chance.
The last time these two saw each other back at Canadian Tire Centre on Jan. 25, it took extra time to decide a winner before Brad Marchand potted the overtime winner in transition. These two sides tend to bring out the best in each other, splitting the season series 2-2 last year and the Senators being one of only two teams to tally multiple wins against the Bruins.
Despite the loss, the Senators got a welcomed addition back in the line-up last game in Thomas Chabot, giving the Sens the luxury of skating their full defensive core. It took no time at all for his presence to be felt as he scored the Senators first goal of the game to tie the game 1-1. The Senators have had different skaters stepping up night after night and will look to have a suite of them step up if they want to down this divisional rival.
It seems it's another year, another season that the Bruins find themselves amongst the NHL's elite currently sitting in first place overall and battling the Florida Panthers for the President's Trophy down the stretch. The departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci don't seme to have slowed the Bruins down much, mostly due to their elite goaltending duo of Linus Ullmark and Patrick Swayman.
This is a team without many weaknesses, if any. Ranking in the top-ten in goals for (3.30), goals against (2.71), power play percentage (23.4%), and penalty kill percentage (83.1%). No surprise then that they have won four of their last five games and have points in six of their last seven.
Brad Marchand in his first season as Bruins captain has not disappointed with 61 points in 69 games while David Pastrnak is in the midst of yet another electric season, on the verge of second career 100-point season, with 96 through the Bruins first 69 games. On the back end the Bruins have leaned on Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk in their top four and they have been stellar to say the least.
Senators 3-6-1
Bruins 6-2-2
Senators
Bruins
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (30)
David Pastrnak (41)
Assists
Tim Stützle (47)
David Pastrnak (55)
Points
Tim Stützle (64)
David Pastrnak (96)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+15)
Hampus Lindholm / Brandon Carlo (+21)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (112)
Charlie McAvoy (80)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (9)
David Pastrnak (12)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Brad Marchand / Jake DeBrusk (2)
