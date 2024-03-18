Preview: Senators at Bruins

The Senators are back on the road and look to get back in the win column after a tough game against the Hurricanes Sunday night. Following up one Eastern Conference juggernaut with another here, the Sens have a tall task ahead of them, however if they can get back to the roots that saw them win three-straight overtime games last week they have a chance.

The last time these two saw each other back at Canadian Tire Centre on Jan. 25, it took extra time to decide a winner before Brad Marchand potted the overtime winner in transition. These two sides tend to bring out the best in each other, splitting the season series 2-2 last year and the Senators being one of only two teams to tally multiple wins against the Bruins.

Despite the loss, the Senators got a welcomed addition back in the line-up last game in Thomas Chabot, giving the Sens the luxury of skating their full defensive core. It took no time at all for his presence to be felt as he scored the Senators first goal of the game to tie the game 1-1. The Senators have had different skaters stepping up night after night and will look to have a suite of them step up if they want to down this divisional rival.