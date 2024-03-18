Recap: Senators defeated by Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes put a halt to any hopes the Ottawa Senators had about extending their win streak to four games on Sunday night. The Hurricanes scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Senators 7-2 at Canadian Tire Centre.
The scoring opened with Dmitry Orlov’s goal at 7:12 of the first period. Thomas Chabot answered back for the Senators with a shot from a tough angle before the end of the first period. Carolina scored first again in the second period with a power play goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov and once again Ottawa struck back, this time on a highlight reel goal from Tim Stützle.