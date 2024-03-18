Recap: Senators defeated by Hurricanes

The Senators held the Hurricanes in check and the game was tied until the final minute of the second period when Seth Jarvis scored the eventual game-winning goal. Anton Forsberg stopped 31 or the 38 shots he faced for the Senators while Frederik Andersen stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced for the win.

“I think in the first two periods we actually had more chances than they did,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin. “We competed hard and did a good job . . . they are one of the better teams in the league.”

The floodgates opened from there with four different Hurricanes adding to the scoresheet over nine minutes in the third period. The goals came from Jalen Chatfield, Orlov, Jake Guentzel and Brendan Lemieux. Orlov’s goal was his second of the game after he opened the scoring on Sunday evening. Guentzel’s goal was his first since being traded to Carolina from Pittsburgh earlier this month.

“I think at some point you need to learn about game management,” added Martin. “It’s a part of being a good pro and being a good team.”

“If you look at the third goal we had puck possession in the offensive zone, turnover and the puck ends up in own net.”