Neon Night at Canadian Tire Centre

The Senators are set to host the Kraken at Canadian Tire Centre for Neon Night

1920x1080-Retro Neon Night Eng

It's Retro Neon Night at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday! The Senators return home for the second night of a back-to-back to host the visiting Seattle Kraken after playing in Columbus. This will be the only time the Senators will see the Kraken at Canadian Tire Centre this season, and just the third time ever the Kraken are in town. Get your tickets here.

Fans in attendance will get to experience a bevy of retro neon themed activations:

  • The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive neon wrist bands that they can rock all night long.
  • Keep you eyes on the LED's all around Canadian Tire Centre, as they will be decked out to give a neon feel to the whole arena! 
  • Fun retro themed content can be seen on the jumbotron during the intermissions and tv timeouts.
  • Stop by Gate One to experience the Sens 360° photo booth where you can get your own neon themed photo taken!
  • And more!
  • Watch below for the full recap of the Sens last game against Kraken:

Condensed Game: Senators @ Kraken

