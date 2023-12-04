Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario returns to Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Jan. 28

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the exciting, interactive and family-friendly Sens Skills, presented by CAA North & East Ontario, is set to take place at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m.

Sens Skills, presented by CAA North & East Ontario, and in association with Pure Country 94, will see the Senators roster split into two squads to compete head-to-head in various skill events including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, skills challenge and the 3-on-3 competition.

All tickets for Sens Skills are $20 or less. Families of four or more can purchase a Family 4 pack for $10 per ticket in select sections. For group ticket information (groups of nine or more), please call 613-599-0210 or e-mail [email protected]. All prices include taxes, CRF and convenience fees. A handling charge will apply.

Tickets to this year’s to Sens Skills event go on sale on Monday, Dec.11, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.ca.

Since 2010 more than 150,000 fans attended Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario with the Senators and the NHLPA donating more than $800,000 to local charities on behalf of their partners.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on Twitter: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

For more information, please contact:

Brian Morris, [email protected]

Chris Moore, [email protected]

Erin Campbell, [email protected]