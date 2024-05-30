Senators Staff and Alumni Honoured at Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame and RGA Ascension Gala

Practically synonymous with sports and health in Ottawa Dr. Aubry was inducted as a builder. Having acted as Ottawa Gee-Gees' team physician following his own time playing hockey for the Gee-Gees kicked off his more than 40-year career. After establishing his family medicine practice in Gatineau in 1981, Dr. Aubry continued to be a mainstay in the Ottawa sport landscape ranging from grassroots level to the top of major organizations.

Since 2002 Dr. Aubry has been a team physician with the Senators while also putting his stamp pretty much every professional sports team in Ottawa acting as the team physician for the Red Blacks, Lynx, and 67's as well. On the global stage Dr. Aubry has been the Chief Medical Officer for the IIHF since 1998 and for Hockey Canada since 2004 as well.

While the titles he has held surely is a big factor, it is perhaps the work he has done off the ice that most contributed to his induction into the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame. Dr. Aubry has been a leader in reducing spinal injuries and concussions in sport. Introducing practices such as mandatory concussion training for team trainers, return-to-play protocols. Some of his larger projects have been the implementation of Hockey Canada’s Safety Program and Concussion Toolbox.

In 40+ years Dr. Aubry has his finger prints all over the sport landscape in Ottawa and far beyond with his closing his remarks highlighting the improvements in the safety of sport over the course of his career.

"We have reduced the number of spinal injuries to now occur very rarely. We now deal with concussions with proper ways. We now are onto our seventh symposium with the leading specialists around the world coming for evaluation treatment and trying to make their games as safe as we can. Hockey Canada has increased the age of body checking to reduce injuries and reduce concussions. Finally, following the tragic death of a hockey player in Great Britain

Read more about Dr. Aubry's induction here