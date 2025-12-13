Eriksson Ek scores late, Wild recover against Senators

Marcus Johansson sent a cross-ice feed to Eriksson Ek outside the right circle who sent a one-timer past Leevi Merilainen.

Ottawa used a coach's challenge for high-sticking on Matt Boldy on the play, but video review determined that no high stick occurred and the call on the ice was upheld.

Johansson had two assists, and Tyler Pitlick and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild (18-9-5), who have won three straight and are 9-0-2 in their past 11 home games. Jesper Wallstedt made 33 saves.

Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (14-13-4) who have lost four of their past five. Merilainen made 22 saves.

Pitlick made it 1-0 at 3:54 of the first period, tipping in a Jared Spurgeon shot. It was Pitlick's first goal of the season and his first since November 25, 2023, when he was with the New York Rangers.

Hartman increased the lead 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:02, redirecting a pass from Johansson at the backdoor.

Stutzle cut the deficit 2-1 at 19:37 during a power play, poking the loose puck five-hole on Wallstedt.

Cozens tied it 2-2 at 5:45 on the power play with a wrist shot through traffic.

It was the first game for the Wild since acquiring defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Hughes is expected to make his Wild debut against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.