Eriksson Ek scores late, Wild recover against Senators

Gets goal with 24 seconds left, Wallstedt makes 33 saves; Stutzle has goal, assist for Ottawa

Senators at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Joel Eriksson Ek scored with 24 seconds remaining and the Minnesota Wild recovered to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday.

Marcus Johansson sent a cross-ice feed to Eriksson Ek outside the right circle who sent a one-timer past Leevi Merilainen.

Ottawa used a coach's challenge for high-sticking on Matt Boldy on the play, but video review determined that no high stick occurred and the call on the ice was upheld.

Johansson had two assists, and Tyler Pitlick and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild (18-9-5), who have won three straight and are 9-0-2 in their past 11 home games. Jesper Wallstedt made 33 saves.

Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (14-13-4) who have lost four of their past five. Merilainen made 22 saves.

Pitlick made it 1-0 at 3:54 of the first period, tipping in a Jared Spurgeon shot. It was Pitlick's first goal of the season and his first since November 25, 2023, when he was with the New York Rangers.

Hartman increased the lead 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:02, redirecting a pass from Johansson at the backdoor.

Stutzle cut the deficit 2-1 at 19:37 during a power play, poking the loose puck five-hole on Wallstedt.

Cozens tied it 2-2 at 5:45 on the power play with a wrist shot through traffic.

It was the first game for the Wild since acquiring defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Hughes is expected to make his Wild debut against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Related Content

Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks in blockbuster deal 

NHL EDGE stats: Hughes trade boosts Wild’s Stanley Cup chances

News Feed

Sens continue road trip with visit to Minnesota

Santa and Brooke Henderson headline guests at Canadian Tire Centre for December home games

How Norse mythology shaped Linus Ullmark’s new mask 

With Eller out, Lycksell called up again

Stutzle scores 2 goals, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

Sens begin road trip in Columbus

Zetterlund says peak not yet reached in Ottawa

 Ignite Hope telethon raises over $168,000 for local charities  

Glass lifts Devils past Senators with 3rd-period goal

Sens make annual visit to CHEO

Sens ‘just got to find a way’ against Devils

Hockey Fights Cancer month concludes with bell ringing from Carla MacLeod

Lycksell recalled to Ottawa

Sens look to sharpen execution and snap skid

Ignite Hope Telethon concludes with broadcast as Sens welcome Devils 

Brickley Bears to be available for purchase Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre

Hofer makes 40 saves, Blues hold off Senators

Sens look to tighten up defensively as rematch with St. Louis looms