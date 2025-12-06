Sens look to tighten up defensively as rematch with St. Louis looms

Stützle and Greig aim to step up in absence of Shane Pinto

McDonalds

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

With the absence of Shane Pinto leaving a void in the middle of the Senators’ lineup, Tim Stützle is putting the onus on himself to be better defensively.

“Obviously if you miss a guy like that, he plays a lot of tough minutes for us, especially at home, and somebody else has to do that,” said Stützle after morning skate on Saturday.

“Guys have to step up and play a better role defensively, especially me. I think I haven’t been playing good defensively these past couple games, so I’ve got to be better than that.”

Ridly Greig, inserted into Pinto’s place between Claude Giroux and Michael Amadio on the third line, also feels the pressure. “It’s probably not going to be easy, he logs a lot of minutes against top lines,” said Greig, who has played three games since returning from an injury of his own.

After a stretch where the team allowed three or fewer goals 10 straight games, they’ve now allowed four or more in three of the past four games, starting with a loss to St. Louis, who they’ll get a second crack at on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Pinto was placed on injury reserve on Friday and will be out a minimum of two weeks, allowing the Sens to recall Hayden Hodgson from Belleville before the game. Hodgson and Stephen Halliday will dress together with the Sens for the first time this season.

The pair played almost the entirety of last season together in Belleville and parts of this season, offering some easy chemistry on the fourth line. “He’s obviously a playmaker, and someone that looks to find you and facilitates all over the ice, so yeah, just try to get open for him,” Hodgson told Sens360 about playing with Halliday.

“He’s a big centre, he’s really good with the puck down low. He’s really good with protecting the puck and obviously can find you if you’re open. He’s obviously grown over the last two years we’ve been playing together, and awesome to see him up here.”

On defence, Artem Zub will make his return to the lineup after missing one game with a lower-body injury. Zub skated with regular partner Jake Sanderson at morning skate.

Before the injury, Zub had been enjoying a career season offensively (two goals and 11 points in 26 games) while remaining stingy defensively (career-high 55.53 per cent on-ice expected goals-for percentage despite a career-low 35 per cent offensive zone start rate).

The Blues are in town for their second meeting of the season.

The Faceoff

The Sens led 2-1 entering the third period on Nov. 28 in St. Louis but ultimately blew the one-goal lead and fell 4-3.

Stützle has eight points (five goals, three assists) in four career games against St. Louis at Canadian Tire Centre.

Linus Ullmark will start in goal on Saturday. Ullmark is 4-2-1 with a .928 save percentage and 2.10 goals-against average in seven career starts against St. Louis.

McDonald's Game Day Offer

McDonald's is ready for game days this season by offering a $4+tax BIG MAC ®️ every Sens Game Day! Only with the McDonald's App!

Loose Pucks

Jake Sanderson is currently riding a five-game point streak, collecting three goals and five assists in that span. Sanderson is now just one game shy of tying the longest point streak of his NHL career, set late last season.

Drake Batherson has registered 63 points in 62 career games in December, making it his most productive month. Batherson’s last hat trick also came in the month of December, as he scored three times in a 5-1 win over Anaheim on Dec. 11, 2024. And Batherson’s longest point streak — 13 games — also took place from Dec. 3, 2022 – Dec. 31, 2022.

Watch and Listen

Watch: Sportsnet ONE

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

V13-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_Cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Standard Banner OMDP_V1

News Feed

Second call-up for Hodgson 

Pinto injury latest test of Senators’ depth

Canada Gold Becomes Official Precious Metals Partner Of The Ottawa Senators

Panarin gets 900th point in Rangers win against Senators

Sens make long-awaited return home

Know Before You Go: Brady’s return home, Country Night, and Toy Mountain

Halliday earns second recall

Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

Perron set to play 1200th career game as Sens finish road trip in Montreal

Johnston scores hat trick, Stars ease past Senators

Senators look to bounce back after ‘uncharacteristic’ loss

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Ottawa

Tkachuk set for hometown return as Senators clash with Blues

Halliday loaned to Belleville

Tkachuk focused on injecting energy to Sens lineup in return from injury 

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Senators roll into Vegas as road trip continues

Help build Toy Mountain at Country Night — and score your Sens cowboy hat!