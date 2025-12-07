Hofer makes 40 saves, Blues hold off Senators

Neighbours scores twice for St. Louis; Ottawa drops 4th in past 5

STL@OTT: Neighbours scores his second goal of the game

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Joel Hofer made 40 saves, and the St. Louis Blues held on to defeat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Hofer made 15 saves in the third period, including a point-blank stop on Tim Stutzle with nine seconds remaining to preserve the lead.

Jake Neighbours scored twice for the Blues (10-12-7), who defeated the Senators for the second time in eight days (also 4-3 at Enterprise Center on Nov. 28).

Fabian Zetterlund scored, and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves for the Senators (13-11-4), who have lost four of their past five games.

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou left the game at 2:52 of the first period with a lower-body injury after taking a hit from Senators forward Stephen Halliday.

Ottawa outshot St. Louis 15-2 in the first. The Senators were 0-for-4 in on the power play in the period and 1-for-7 for the game.

Neighbours gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 17:36 of the second period, four seconds after a St. Louis power play expired. Brayden Schenn’s one-timer hit the right post, but Neighbours batted the puck out of the air on a drive into the crease.

Neighbours scored his second goal of the game 12 seconds into the third to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. He tapped in a centering pass from Pavel Buchnevich at the edge of the crease.

Zetterlund cut it to 2-1 at 15:39, one-timing a quick pass from Halliday in the slow slot past a sprawling Hofer on the Senators’ seventh power play of the game.

Ullmark, who was headed off the ice for the extra attacker, dove back to make a desperation stick save on Robert Thomas with the net empty at 18:07.

News Feed

Sens look to tighten up defensively as rematch with St. Louis looms

Second call-up for Hodgson 

Pinto injury latest test of Senators’ depth

Canada Gold Becomes Official Precious Metals Partner Of The Ottawa Senators

Panarin gets 900th point in Rangers win against Senators

Sens make long-awaited return home

Know Before You Go: Brady’s return home, Country Night, and Toy Mountain

Halliday earns second recall

Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

Perron set to play 1200th career game as Sens finish road trip in Montreal

Johnston scores hat trick, Stars ease past Senators

Senators look to bounce back after ‘uncharacteristic’ loss

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Ottawa

Tkachuk set for hometown return as Senators clash with Blues

Halliday loaned to Belleville

Tkachuk focused on injecting energy to Sens lineup in return from injury 

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Senators roll into Vegas as road trip continues