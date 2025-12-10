Zetterlund says peak not yet reached in Ottawa

“Better and better every day, that’s my goal”

GettyImages-2243712907

© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Fabian Zetterlund says there’s no sense in sulking through tough stretches.

As such, you can usually find the winger in the Senators’ locker room smiling or cracking a joke, sometimes to the amusement of his teammates as they simultaneously try to field questions from the media.

Even in the midst of one of the most frustrating stretches of his career earlier this season — Zetterlund scored just once in his first 20 games — the Swede never wavered from his outlook on life.

Now, with five goals in his last eight games, he’s seeing rewards on the stat sheet for keeping his head up. Zetterlund says he’s trying to rub that positivity off on a room that has lost five of their last six games heading into a three-game road trip.

“Just bring a smile, bring positivity every day, you want to be happy,” said Zetterlund. “If you walk around with your head down, like, it’s not going to change anything. You need to be focused, be on your toes, act like normal. Want to get better and stick with that, everything else will come. We believe in this group, it’s a great group.”

It’s an approach that has been tested throughout Zetterlund’s career. Back in San Jose, in the midst of a rebuild, he said arriving every day with that same positivity was hard sometimes.

“But you’ve just got to do it, you know,” says Zetterlund. “Because if everyone else is seeing you happy, it gets to another guy, and another guy. It’s something I always want to bring.”

That belief in spreading a bit of cheer extended beyond the dressing room this week. On Monday, Zetterlund visited CHEO for the first time as a Senator, part of the team’s annual holiday visit to spread happiness to sick children. That visit meant a lot to the 26-year-old.

Zetterlund’s 11-year-old cousin, who lives with Down syndrome, went through a battle with cancer last year. “I know exactly how it is for his parents, what they go through, what they do for him every day,” said Zetterlund.

“[Monday] meant a lot to me, it was tough a few times when I went into some rooms, because I got flashbacks to my cousin. You don’t really know what to say too, to the parents, but I always want to be there to help them if I have the chance.”

Zetterlund says the smiles the team got from the children made the visit well worth it. “Just so nice to be there and to see how happy all of them are when they see us,” said Zetterlund.

“Not just the kids, also the moms and dads sometimes too. Because they go through a lot, their whole family. They’re fighting harder than us, so what we can give them means everything.

Built like an ironman

Zetterlund has played in 228 straight NHL games as the Sens depart for Columbus, the longest ironman streak on the team. Clearly, something is going right with his off-ice conditioning.

While Zetterlund went viral for a 600+ pound deadlift two summers ago, he says he only did such a heavy lift a couple of times to see where his maxes were, and that he’s more focused on power, pace, and quickness when he works out.

“I don’t really do it that heavy during the season, I just do a couple of light ones,” laughs Zetterlund. While weightlifters might be envious of Zetterlund’s genetics, the winger says he typically focuses more on gaining quickness during the offseason.

“I don’t really lift that much weight,” he admits about his offseason. “Then, during the season I’m trying to keep it light and keep it quick, too. The gym is a big thing in my game… I want to be a hard guy to play against and play all the games.”

Zetterlund says much like in the gym, he’s constantly focused on getting better on the ice. “I feel confident right now, I feel good with where my game is right now,” he says, but “obviously, it can get a lot better, I know that. I always want to get better. My peak is not there, better and better every day, that’s my goal.”

Sens head out for Columbus

The Senators held an optional skate on Wednesday morning before leaving for Columbus. Lars Eller, Nikolas Matinpalo, Stephen Halliday, Tyler Kleven, and Kurtis MacDermid all took part.

Travis Green spoke to the media afterwards and gave an update on Thomas Chabot, who last played in San Jose on Nov. 22. Green said that he was not expecting Chabot to travel with the team.

Green also spoke about the team’s mentality heading into the three-game road trip after losing three straight on the homestand. “As a group, I think we really talk about the ‘winning the day’ mentality. I think it starts by having good conversation with your team, talking about our last game, talking about how we played, and then moving on,” said Green.

“If you win a game, you’ve got to move on to play the next one. If you lose a game, you’ve got to move on. There’s no sense looking in the rearview mirror, but you’ve got to be honest about your play. And that’s not just collectively, that’s individually. I think there’s some room for growth individually for certain players and we’ll work with them as well.”

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

 Ignite Hope telethon raises over $168,000 for local charities  

Glass lifts Devils past Senators with 3rd-period goal

Sens make annual visit to CHEO

Sens ‘just got to find a way’ against Devils

Hockey Fights Cancer month concludes with bell ringing from Carla MacLeod

Lycksell recalled to Ottawa

Sens look to sharpen execution and snap skid

Ignite Hope Telethon concludes with broadcast as Sens welcome Devils 

Brickley Bears to be available for purchase Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre

Hofer makes 40 saves, Blues hold off Senators

Sens look to tighten up defensively as rematch with St. Louis looms

Second call-up for Hodgson 

Pinto injury latest test of Senators’ depth

Canada Gold Becomes Official Precious Metals Partner Of The Ottawa Senators

Panarin gets 900th point in Rangers win against Senators

Sens make long-awaited return home

Know Before You Go: Brady’s return home, Country Night, and Toy Mountain

Halliday earns second recall