Hockey Fights Cancer month concludes with bell ringing from Carla MacLeod

November marked Hockey Fights Cancer month, marked by the Ottawa Senators supporting multiple charities and initiatives across the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

On Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 13, Senators fans helped raised over $175,000, matched by Michael and Lucy Andlauer. The money raised will help support charities including CHEO, the Bryan Murray Legacy Fund, Canadian Blood Services, Maison Papillon, and more.

The Ottawa Senators welcomed Dylan McGregor to ring the bell ahead of the game to honor the end of his treatment, sharing the moment with his family, friends and the Ottawa Senators community.

The ringing of the bell marked the completion of eight rounds of chemo and 20 rounds of radiation for the 21-year-old. Senators alumnus and current Vice President of Business and Community Development, Chris Neil, made sure to meet Dylan after he rung the bell to congratulate him on his strength and perseverance through his battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The Senators welcomed special guest two-year-old cancer fighter Grace Neal and her family to participate in the ceremonial puck drop, accompanied by the Andlauers and Spartacat.

Grace, who was diagnosed with a rare form of neuroblastoma last year, had the chance to meet Tim Stützle, among other players, at the annual CHEO visit where the Neal family became quick fans. At the puck drop Grace wore her ‘lucky Timmy jersey,’ and lucky it was, as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Bruins in a 5-3 regulation win.

Before the Sens took on St. Louis on Dec. 6, the Ottawa Charge surrounded their head coach, Carla MacLeod, as she rang the bell. MacLeod recently announced her diagnosis of breast cancer but will remain behind the Charge’s bench this season.

On Dec. 8, the Senators made their annual visit to CHEO, to visit local sick children, including those battling cancer. The team visited children in their room in small groups, and also held a meet-and-greet in the cafeteria.