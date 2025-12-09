Lycksell recalled to Ottawa

The forward has recorded four points in his last four games

GettyImages-2242830455

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

The Sens recalled winger Olle Lycksell from Belleville on Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old player is enjoying a successful first season with the Ottawa Senators organization. After being assigned to Belleville on Nov. 22, he played in six games in the AHL, collecting five points during that stretch.

Lycksell scored two goals and had two assists in his last four games, while firing no fewer than 12 shots on goal.

Lycksell played six games with the Sens during a previous stint in the NHL earlier this season. He scored his first goal with Ottawa in a win on Oct. 23. It was the game-winning goal against his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Belleville Senators will continue their long six-game home stand on Wednesday when they host the Rochester Americans.

