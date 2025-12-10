 Ignite Hope telethon raises over $168,000 for local charities  

The Senators Community Foundation raised over $168,000 for community initiatives on Tuesday night during their annual Ignite Hope Telethon presented by Bell.

The money raised goes to support local charities and organizations like the Capital City Condors, The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, Their Opportunity, and the Roger Neilson Children’s Hospice.

The telethon was hosted by Claire Hanna on TSN 5, and phone lines were staffed by Sens alumni, player wives & girlfriends, owners, board members, ambassadors and community champions, plus support from Calian Group, CIBC, and the Ottawa Charge.

The game’s ceremonial faceoff was conducted by Gabby and Katie Bellinger, who lost their father, a huge Sens fan, back in 2022. The girls attended a children’s grief camp through Roger Neilson’s Children’s Hospice this past summer.

“My entire life, I grew up being raised by the Senators. So when me my mom and I found out the camp was being funded by the Senators Foundation, we just both started crying right away,” Gabby told Ian Mendes, Vice President of Communications for the Senators before the puck drop. “Because the most memories I have of my dad are related to the Senators –— watching games or going to games.”

Other stories highlighted during the broadcast include Julia Bland, who credits The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre with “reclaiming her life” while she accessed cognitive behaviour therapy for depression and anxiety.

The Royal’s Vice President of Communications & Donor Experience, Ingrid Gingras, joined Bland on the second intermission panel to talk about the impact that the telethon will have on the hospital.

“We’re so excited at the Royal that in the spring we’re going to be opening an urgent care clinic to be able to help even more people access evidence-based care, and help reclaim their lives from mental illness and addiction,” said Gingras. “The Sens Community Foundation is helping us do that tonight by supporting the Royal.”

Around the concourse, third-jersey-wearing Brickley Bears were available for purchase, with $10 from every bear going to support the Senators Community Foundation. While the bears have sold out, the telethon is still accepting donations.