Stutzle scores 2 goals, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

Batherson, Amadio, Cozens each has 3 points in win; Columbus loses 4th in row

Senators vs. Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Tim Stutzle scored twice for the Ottawa Senators in a 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

Drake Batherson and Michael Amadio each had a goal and two assists, David Perron and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Cozens had three assists for the Senators (14-12-4), who ended a three-game losing streak. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves.

Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist in his return from injury, and Zach Werenski had two assists for the Blue Jackets (13-12-6), who have lost four straight (0-3-1). Elvis Merzlikins allowed three goals on five shots in the first 14:55 before being replaced by Jet Greaves (21 saves).

Ottawa scored four goals in the first period.

Perron made it 1-0 at 6:58. Cozens’ shot was stopped by Merzlikins, but the rebound fluttered to the stick of Perron, who swatted the puck between the goalie’s pads with one hand from the left side.

Batherson increased the lead to 2-0 at 8:11, one-timing a pass from Perron in the right circle. He has five goals in the past five games.

Stutzle scored on the power play at 14:55 to make it 3-0, going glove side from the left circle and chasing Merzlikins.

Jenner cut it to 3-1 at 18:04 when Adam Fantilli’s shot deflected off him in the crease. Jenner missed the previous 14 games because of an upper-body injury.

Amadio extended the lead to 4-1 at 19:26.

Dante Fabbro cut it to 4-2 at 3:02 of the second period, scoring with a slap shot from the point with Kent Johnson screening Ullmark, and Dmitri Voronkov made it 4-3 on the power play at 8:10 by tipping in a pass to the crease by Kirill Marchenko.

Stutzle then made it 5-3 at 17:59 when he poked in his own rebound behind Greaves, and Giroux scored into an empty net at 18:37 for the 6-3 final.

