Ignite Hope Telethon concludes with broadcast as Sens welcome Devils 

The Ignite Hope Telethon — which began taking donations on Dec. 2 — will conclude on Tuesday night with a special broadcast fundraiser as the Sens play host to the Devils.

The Senators Community Foundation matched all donations last year during the annual event, which raised over $145,000 to support frontline mental health supports for youth and children in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Claire Hanna will host TSN's broadcast of the final night of the telethon from their desk at sections 113 and 114, while fans can call in to talk to ownership, alumni, and player wives/girlfriends from 6:00 p.m. to the end of the third period.

Four unique stories of people who have benefitted from the charities the Telethon supports will be shared live on Tuesday.

They include Lucy, an 11-year-old with severe epilepsy and a history of brain surgeries entering her fourth season with the Capital City Condors; Gabby, a 14-year-old who attended the Roger Neilson Children’s Hospice grief camp after losing her father; Norah, who moved to Canada last Christmas and has discovered a love of hockey thanks to Their Opportunity; and Julie, a 31-year-old who turned to The Royal Ottawa for support with anxiety and depression as a teenager she credits with saving her life.

Join in person at the Canadian Tire Centre for a soon-to-be revealed ceremonial puck drop, and purchase your own Brickley Bear, with $10 from every bear supporting the Foundation. Last year, the bears sold out before the first intermission.

Don’t miss out on a special night. Get your tickets here, and donate here.

