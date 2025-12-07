Brickley Bears to be available for purchase Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre

$10 from every bear supports Senators Community Foundation

20241208 v NYI AC 040

© Andrea Cardin/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

At Gate 1 and Gate 2 on Tuesday night during the Sens-Devils game, Senators-jersey clad Brickley Bears will be available for purchase and will support the Senators Community Foundation Ignite Hope Telethon.

Brickley was introduced in 2015 as a fundraising initiative to support The Brick’s fundraising for Children’s Miracle Network — benefitting 13 children’s hospitals across Canada. Since Brickley was introduced, they have sold over 143,000 bears with the help of partners like the Senators Community Foundation.

Last year, the bears — which sell for $20, with $10 supporting the Senators Community Foundation — sold out before the first intermission. Purchase your tickets to the game here for a chance to score your Brickley Bear!

