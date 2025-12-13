With Eller out, Lycksell called up again

The Swede recorded four points in four games with Belleville in December

GettyImages-2240830269
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

Hours after announcing that center Lars Eller would be out for an extended period with a lower-body injury, the Ottawa Senators recalled a forward from their Belleville farm team.

Olle Lycksell will join the Sens on Saturday afternoon in Minnesota.

The 26-year-old Swede played in six NHL games early in the season. During that stretch, he scored his first goal with Ottawa on October 23. It was the game-winning goal, no less, against his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers.

Although he has not had the opportunity to play in most of the Belleville Senators' games, Lycksell continues to establish himself as an impact player in the AHL. In December, he played four games and collected four points — two goals and two assists — in four games with the B-Sens.

In his last game on December 10, he scored his team's only goal in a home game against the Rochester Americans.

While the Sens continue their three-game road trip with a visit to the Wild on Saturday, the B-Sens will spend the weekend at home. They will host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night before welcoming the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday afternoon.

