Santa and Brooke Henderson headline guests at Canadian Tire Centre for December home games

Santa has made an early call that all of Canadian Tire Centre will be on his nice list in the days leading up to Christmas this year.

Celebrate SportChek’s Home for the Holidays at home games against Pittsburgh (Dec. 18), Chicago (Dec. 20), and Buffalo (Dec. 23) with activities on the concourse, crafts for kids, and face paint.

During the game against the Penguins on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., local golf superstar Brooke Henderson will be in town for a meet and greet, while Christmas crafts will also be offered at Upper Gate 1.

Henderson is the defending champion of the Canadian national women’s golf championship, the CPKC Women’s Open, and the trophy will be at Upper Gate 1 for photo opportunities all game long.