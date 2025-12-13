Santa and Brooke Henderson headline guests at Canadian Tire Centre for December home games

Three home games in mid-December will see holiday activities for all ages at Canadian Tire Centre

20231223 v PIT JC010

© Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

Santa has made an early call that all of Canadian Tire Centre will be on his nice list in the days leading up to Christmas this year.

Celebrate SportChek’s Home for the Holidays at home games against Pittsburgh (Dec. 18), Chicago (Dec. 20), and Buffalo (Dec. 23) with activities on the concourse, crafts for kids, and face paint.

During the game against the Penguins on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m., local golf superstar Brooke Henderson will be in town for a meet and greet, while Christmas crafts will also be offered at Upper Gate 1.

Henderson is the defending champion of the Canadian national women’s golf championship, the CPKC Women’s Open, and the trophy will be at Upper Gate 1 for photo opportunities all game long.

Santa himself will be making a visit when the Blackhawks come to town on at 3 p.m. on Dec. 20, with photo opportunities available from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Upper Gate 1 outside the Drink MKT. Face painting and Christmas crafts will also be on the menu at Upper Gate 1.

On Dec. 23, the Buffalo Sabres will make their first of two visits to Ottawa this season. Christmas crafts will again be offered at Upper Gate 1, while Red Hot Deals — including $3 hot dogs, $8 beer, and $9 wine — will be available on the concourse until puck drop.

Don’t miss out on the holiday festivities at Canadian Tire Centre! Purchase your tickets to the game against Pittsburgh here, the game against Chicago here, and the game against Buffalo here.

