Sens begin road trip in Columbus

Leaving the confines of Canadian Tire Centre may be just what the Senators need to get back in the win column, especially considering how their last road trip went. Ottawa will look to break a three-game losing streak when they take on Columbus on Thursday night.

“Just to not get frustrated,” Jake Sanderson described the message from the coaching staff to the team as they set out on the trip, where they will also visit Minnesota on Saturday and Winnipeg on Monday.

“It’s easy to say right now, but there’s a lot of our game that we like. Like I said before, just a little bit more of the same. Playing more 60 minutes, staying positive too is a huge thing right now.”

In the absence of the injured Thomas Chabot, Sanderson has been relied upon heavily by the Senators. Last Saturday’s 31:04 time on ice for the defenceman marked his third highest in a game ever, and his 25:04 average puts him inside the league’s top ten most used players.

“Obviously it’s different right now with injuries and whatnot, but it’s something that I plan to train for in the summer to be ready when the time happens,” Sanderson said. “But yeah, I think the coaching staff too talks well with our strength department and gives us rest when we need it, but at the same time you want to stay sharp on the ice too.”

Travis Green said the emphasis going into Thursday night is looking after both ends of the ice and also finding 5-on-5 scoring. That focus on scoring has led to another line shuffle, which saw Brady Tkachuk moved back to Tim Stützle’s left across from Fabian Zetterlund.