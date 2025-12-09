Sens make annual visit to CHEO

Team visited children’s hospital on Monday afternoon

20251208 TA 0071
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Few days on the Ottawa Senators’ calendar mean as much to the team as their annual holiday visit to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), which took place this year on Monday afternoon.

The team split into small groups to visit different wards in the hospital before gathering for a meet-and-greet in the cafeteria, where they joined in a rendition of “Jingle All The Way”.

“Just so nice to be there and to see how happy all of them are when they see us,” said Fabian Zetterlund after his first visit to CHEO. “Not just the kids, also the moms and dads sometimes too. Because they go through a lot, their whole family.”

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said the day before the visit the team feels blessed to be able to do things like the CHEO visit.

“Blessed for the life that we have and blessed to be in this position to create happiness, and create hope, positive energy to people, especially around the holiday season,” described Tkachuk.

“Just at any point, to share that connection and build relationships is something that means a lot to the group and means a lot to me as well.”

20251208 TA 0015
20251208 TA 0057
20251208 TA 0078
20251208 TA 0086
20251208 TA 0092
20251208 TA 0094
20251208 TA 0112
/

CHEO Visit

