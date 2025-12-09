Sens ‘just got to find a way’ against Devils

After losing four of five, the Sens look to channel desperation into results

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Two Eastern Conference foes are looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Sens (who have lost four of their last five) and Devils (who have lost five in a row) enter with records over .500, but out of playoff spots in an incredibly tight conference.

“Our desperation level needs to be high tonight, and we’ve got to play with urgency,” said Travis Green after morning skate on Tuesday. “You know when a team’s lost a few in a row, their desperation level’s going to be high as well. We’re going to have to be ready to go tonight.”

While Green said he’s liked the team’s game as of late, the hunger is unquestionably high in the room to turn the corner. “I think both teams are going to be desperate,” Tim Stützle agreed.

“I think we liked parts of our game, just didn’t really execute on our scoring opportunities… we’ve just got to find a way.”

Stützle skated with Fabian Zetterlund and Nick Cousins on the first line at practice on Tuesday, as Travis Green continues trying to find combos that click. Green did note that the lines seen at practice weren’t a guarantee to carry over to the game.

“That’s kind of been my M.O., I guess, if you want to say that, for the majority of my career,” said Cousins about sliding up and down the lineup.

The winger skated with Stützle and Drake Batherson on the first line back in late October, a stretch when he scored his first two goals of the season when the Sens blew out Boston and Washington in back-to-back games.

It’s those scoring, and more importantly, winning ways that Cousins is eager to help the Sens get back to. “We’ve got to stop the bleeding tonight, we’ve lost two in a row here,” said Cousins. “We have a game at home here to kind of claw back into the middle of things.”

“We hate losing, nobody wants to lose, everything is better when you win,” said Stützle. “We know what we have to do in this room to get back on track.”

Jackson Starr breaks down tonight's Sens vs Devils matchup in Sens Today.

Loose Pucks

Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the Sens. Ullmark is 12-4-0 with a .930 save percentage and 2.21 goals-against average in 17 career starts against the Devils.

The Senators fired 42 shots at the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Canadian Tire Centre. The 42 shots on goal represented a season-high for Ottawa and the most they’ve had in a regular season game since they registered 52 shots against Minnesota in a 6-0 win on February 1, 2025.

Saturday’s loss marked the first time since Feb. 17, 2024 (3-2 loss vs. Chicago) that Ottawa had lost a game in which they fired at least 42 shots on goal against their opponent. They had previously won five games in a row when registering at least 42 shots on goal.

The Faceoff

The Senators have won their past two meetings against New Jersey, defeating the Devils 3-2 (March 22) and 2-1 (Jan. 19). The last time Ottawa won three consecutive games against New Jersey came from Dec. 17, 2016 – Feb. 21, 2017.

The Devils have scored just one goal across their previous three games.

