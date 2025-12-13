Sens continue road trip with visit to Minnesota

Sens won both meetings with Wild last season by combined score of 9-1

Ottawa Senators

It’s the first of two Saturday matinee games in as many weekends, and the first meeting of the season against the Minnesota Wild for the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators snapped a three-game losing skid with a win against Columbus on Thursday night, while the Wild enter Saturday’s affair the winners of two straight.

More headlines have been made off the ice about the Wild though as of late, as they acquired Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for a package including Marco Rossi. Hughes will not play on Saturday.

“I don’t think they had the October that they wanted, but they’ve certainly found their game and they’re a good team,” said Travis Green about the Wild.

“Everyone in the league is aware of how good they can be and how dangerous of a team they are. And obviously, they’re playing well right now, so we’re going to have to back up [Thursday’s] win with another good effort.”

For the Senators, a line shuffle that sparked offence from both the first, second, and third lines was the storyline from Columbus. Three Senators (Drake Batherson, Michael Amadio, and Dylan Cozens) recorded three-point nights in the 6-3 win. David Perron scored the opener, his first in five games, while Amadio’s game-winning marker was his first in 13.

“It’s usually a good building here, a good energy in the building, and they come out fast, so we’re going to try and do the same as we did [Thursday] night,” said Perron. “Scoring the first goal is a big key for any team, we were able to do that [Thursday] night and kind of build on it, so we’ll look to continue that.”

Jackson Starr talks about the centres stepping up to the plate and Greig's face off skills.

The Faceoff

Saturday’s starter Leevi Meriläinen is 2-0 with a .979 save percentage and 0.50 goals-against average against the Wild.

Ottawa won both meetings with the Wild last season, a 3-1 win in Minnesota on Dec. 29, and a 6-0 win in Ottawa on Feb. 1.

Jake Sanderson led Ottawa’s offensive attack last year vs the Wild with five points (one goal, four assists). Sanderson’s four-point performance against Minnesota on Feb. 1 (one goal, three assists) is the only four-point game of Sanderson’s NHL career.

Loose Pucks

Olle Lycksell was called up this morning from Belleville after Green said on Friday that he doesn’t expect Lars Eller to play the rest of the road trip after blocking a shot against Columbus.

The win in Columbus was Green’s 200th as head coach. “To be honest, I had no clue that I had 200 until someone told me after the game,” said Green. “It’s a nice little accomplishment, but hopefully a lot more to come.”

Ottawa’s game on Thursday in Columbus was the club’s 30th game of the 2025-26 season. The Senators have a 14-12-4 record for 32 points — the exact same point total they had last season after 30 games.

Drake Batherson has scored five goals over the last five games for the Senators, dating back to the club’s 5-2 win at the Bell Centre in Montreal on December 2. This is the second time this season Batherson has put together a stretch of five goals over five games. He also did this from Oct. 25 – Nov. 1. Batherson is the only Sens player to have two such stretches this season.

