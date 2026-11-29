Sebastian Aho, Nicolas Deslauriers and Jaccob Slavin scored for the Hurricanes (20-3-3), who have won four in a row and are 8-0-1 during their point streak. Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves.

Shane Pinto and Stephen Halliday scored for the Senators (17-8-3), who had won two of their past three games, including a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Samuel Ersson made 34 saves.

It was the first meeting between the two teams since the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where Carolina swept Ottawa in the Eastern Conference First Round.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead just 20 seconds into the first period. Andrei Svechnikov gathered the puck at the offensive blue line and swept a pass to Aho, who drove between the circles and beat Ersson five-hole.

Deslauriers made it 2-0 at 9:14. Ersson stopped Alexander Nikishin’s shot from the right point, but Deslauriers tapped in the rebound at the top of the crease.

Pinto cut the deficit to 2-1 at 4:07 of the second period after Jordan Spence made a short pass to Pinto in the right face-off circle for a snap shot under Kochetkov’s blocker.

Slavin sent a one-timer on net that deflected off the shaft of Pinto’s stick to give Carolina a 3-1 lead at 8:27.

Halliday tipped Thomas Chabot’s shot from inside the blue line to bring the Senators to within 3-2 at 9:19 of the third period.