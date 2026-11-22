Jason York’s franchise record of 12 shots is safe — but Ridly Greig came close to matching it with a 10-shot effort in a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, with York watching on from the press box as he provided colour commentary for the Sportsnet broadcast.

Though Greig finished the game without a point, his efforts were felt beyond the scoresheet. Greig racked up three hits in a season-high 21:13 of ice time while being matched up against the Kings’ top line all night.

“Yeah, he had quite a night. You know, it’s funny, you look at his stat line, he’s minus-one, but it’s hard to believe, because he was all over the place tonight,” said Travis Green after the game.

Nick Cousins once again declared Greig as his “favourite player” after the game.

“I know I said that a couple weeks ago, but yeah, he’s one of my favourite players to watch, you know, I really admire his game. You can’t have enough guys like that. You win with those guys,” said Cousins.

“He’s physical, he plays against the other team’s top line, great on the penalty kill as well, and yeah, he was kind of doing it all tonight… he had a lot of good looks, for sure, a lot of grade-A chances, and I’m sure as we go here, those will start going in for him.”