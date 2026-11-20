OTTAWA -- Travis Konecny scored 39 seconds into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from down three goals to defeat the Ottawa Senators 6-5 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.
Konecny scores in overtime, Flyers rally to stun Senators
Forward has four points, Ottawa extends point streak to seven games
Konecny scored off the rush with a shot that trickled behind Samuel Ersson to complete the Flyers' seventh third-period three-goal comeback victory in team history and first since defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in OT on March 29, 2021.
With Woll pulled during 4-on-4 play, Jamie Drysdale walked in from the blue line and snapped a shot past Ersson at 17:27, tying the game 5-5 and forcing overtime.
Konecny had a goal and three assists, Cam York scored twice, Tyson Foerster had a goal and an assist and Joseph Woll made 21 saves for the Flyers (8-11-6), who have won two straight and are 4-1-1 in their past six games.
Dylan Cozens scored twice, Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Claude Giroux and Philip Tomasino also scored for the Senators (14-6-3), who despite the loss extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2). Tim Stutzle had two assists and Ersson made 13 saves.
Giroux gave the Senators a 1-0 lead 1:44 into the first period, tipping a point shot from Jake Sanderson past Woll.
Owen Tippett responded with a power-play goal to tie the game 1-1 at 3:52. He took a pass across the slot from Konecny and scored on a wrist shot from just inside the right circle.
Cozens made it 2-1 at 3:21 of the second, burying a one-timer into the right corner off a clean slot feed from Stutzle.
Batherson extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 13:04, which marked the first time since Oct. 29 that Ottawa scored on the man-advantage in consecutive games.
York trimmed the lead to 3-2 at 18:39. Ottawa outshot Philadelphia 11-3 in the second period, holding the Flyers without a shot on goal from 18:25 of the first until 16:01 of the second.
Tomasino made it 4-2 at 38 seconds of the third and Cozens' second goal extended Ottawa's lead to 5-2 at 5:27.
York answered on the power play less than a minute later, burying a rebound off Noah Cates' shot near the side of the net for his second of the game to pull the Flyers within 5-3 at 6:25.
Just 15 seconds after that, Foerster finished a 2-on-1 with Konecny to bring the Flyers within 5-4.