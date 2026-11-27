The Ottawa Senators will play their first of several weekday afternoon games over the next couple weeks when they square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 3 p.m.

“We’re playing another really good team, so we’ve got to be on our game for a full 60 minutes,” said Jake Sanderson after an optional skate on Thursday in Tampa.

The Senators have only lost back-to-back games once this season. That’s a trend they’ll look to continue against the Lightning.

“I think it’s just us realizing that you can’t go on a few game skid, especially on a road trip,” said Sanderson. “So just following it up again, playing some tough teams this road trip, but I think it’s a great challenge for the team, and we’re up for it.”

“I think when you expect to win every game, you know, you kind of come off pissed off a little bit, and wanting to win the next one,” said Jordan Spence.

“I think last year we did a really good job when we lose — we come back and win. This road trip’s a hard road trip, we’ve just got to take it one game at a time. We know that they’re a really good team and it’s a divisional rival, so it’s going to be a tester, but we’re really looking forward to it and embrace it.”