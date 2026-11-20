The Ottawa Senators will be hosting several Ottawa Charge players on Saturday Night when the team hosts the Los Angeles Kings for Ottawa Charge Night presented by Canadian Tire.

Ahead of the game, four Charge players — Michela Cava, Gabbie Hughes, Rebecca Leslie, and Sarah Wozniewicz — will be on hand for a Q&A and autograph session in Legacy Social from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The event is open to ticket holders who have registered in advance, and ach attendee will also receive a commemorative T-shirt. You can purchase a specialty ticket for the game and event here: https://ottsens.com/3WWijML

The Charge will be represented on the ice, with Fanuza Kadirova serving as the night's bell ringer. Fans can also take part in bracelet-making activities featuring the colours of both teams at the top of Gate 1.

The celebration will extend throughout Canadian Tire Centre, with an all-female group of performers and participants, including the anthem singer, flag skaters and Molson Fan Deck DJ.