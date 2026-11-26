For 25 years, Christine Hogan has worked as an usher during Ottawa Senators home games and during concerts at Canadian Tire Centre. Her first gig was the Backstreet Boys on September 15, 2001, which she still remembers vividly.

“20 years later, they came back to celebrate my 20th year,” laughs Hogan. “The concerts I’ve seen and the games I’ve seen here are absolutely stunning.”

Before the Molson Fan Deck was built, section 215 was where the families of Sens players sat. Hogan says she used to be able to tell who was on the ice based on what mother or father was closing their eyes in the section.

“I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else for hockey, anywhere in the building for an event,” said Hogan.

“Sometimes I forget that I’m working and I get really invested in the game. But because I’m right behind the visiting goalie, I don’t even have to move my head. Even if it’s just a one-off for guests in that section, I tell them, you’re really going to have a great experience here, because the 200-level is only 22 steps down with a railing, and you get access to everything.”

Hogan’s kids are now in their late 30s, and she says part of the reason she continues to work at Canadian Tire Centre is because she was driving them crazy at home. She’s only a four-minute drive away from the rink and hasn’t missed many concerts — except the hard metal ones, which she’s not particularly fond of — in those 25 years.

But it’s at Senators games where she is most passionate. She wasn’t born a Sens fan like her grandchildren but quickly adopted the team when it arrived in Ottawa in the early ‘90s.

“I have to use my inside voice. I can’t scream at the players like I’ve done before. But working with the girls and the guys at the bar in the fan deck, they help me help them,” said Hogan.

“And I think that’s one of the things that I love about this part-time job, is that any staff, whether it’s the part-time staff, or Aramark staff, everybody works together for the season reason, and we do work well together.”

Hogan has attended weddings, funerals, barbecues, and dozens of social events thanks to the season seat members or other fans she’s met in her section over the past quarter-decade.

“I have guests who have relocated throughout the building, but when they come to games, they always come by to chat again. It’s really just an extended family,” says Hogan. “They tell me that I’m an extended part of their families, so I’ve celebrated both the joyous, and the not-so-joyous occasions throughout the years.”

About 10 years ago, Hogan was asked by the Senators to work at reception on a fill-in basis. She had retired a few years prior, and so the role fit perfectly, as she likes to stay busy. These days, she’s pulling full work weeks at receptions, while still working as an usher.

“It gives me a better appreciation of what goes on behind the scenes, in order to make it seamless when guests come in,” says Hogan, who added she likes being a part of an organization that feels very large to the general public but is very warm and welcoming on the inside.

“Some days I do the 15-hour days, and I know it’s awful to say, but they’ll have to haul me out of here in a truck wearing handcuffs, because I just love everything about this building.”

Hogan’s kids tell her that she’s almost 72, and should retire, but she still finds joy in what she calls the only building that excites her every time she sees the outside of it.

“There’s nothing that gets me more excited than getting up in the morning and coming here to see [the staff], and hopefully give [them] assistance in whatever [they] need to do.”