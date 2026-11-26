Heading into Friday’s game against Tampa, Senators blueliners Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub, Thomas Chabot, Jordan Spence, Tyler Kleven, and Nikolas Matinpalo have combined for a +46 rating.

That mark ranks fourth in the league when compared to other top sixes, behind only Carolina (+75), Minnesota (+63), and Colorado (+52).

Plus/minus is an imperfect stat, but it gives a window into how effective the Senators blueliners have been at suppressing their opponents’ offence. Lately, they’ve also been generating their own.

Sanderson has four assists in his last three games, picking up a pair of secondary assists in Wednesday’s loss to the Panthers as Artem Zub collected a pair of primary assists.

“I think it’s big, I think we’ve gotten better at it as the season’s went on,” said Sanderson on Thursday after an optional practice in Tampa.

The assists came early in the second period on goals from Dylan Cozens and Phil Tomasino. The goals were tied for Ottawa's third-fastest pair of goals to start a road period in franchise history.

They also marked the first time Zub had two primary points in a game since the Sens’ opened the season in a 6-3 win in Tampa Bay last October with a goal and two assists.

“I thought ‘Zubby’ played really well last night, he was huge for me as a partner. He was just so physical, doing a great job shutting down plays, and he made a great play getting the puck to the net,” said Sanderson.

“Again, on the second one too, just a great pass to ‘Tommer’ there, so I think just following ‘Zubby’ right now, he’s been a great presence for us all season.”

When the second pair of Jordan Spence and Thomas Chabot were on the ice at even strength, the Senators won the shot battle 12-7 but results were mixed, as the Panthers nabbed a pair of goals.

Still, it was only Chabot’s fourth time all season finishing a game as a ‘minus’, while Spence has only three negative numbers in his column all year.

“I think Chabby and I, we’ve been playing well. Obviously, there’s going to be ups and downs during the regular season, but I think for us, we’re just trying to be as consistent as we can, to try and contribute defensively and offensively,” said Spence.

“If we keep doing that and keep being simple with our plays, good things always happen. We like where our game is at, but we also know that we can put it at another level.”