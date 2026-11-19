No one on the Senators noticed that Nicoletta ducked into the Jets’ medical room behind the bench during the intermission and received four stitches.

“I didn’t know that he was going to get stitches, but lucky for him, he’s got all his teeth still,” said Chabot.

“The Winnipeg staff was phenomenal, their medical room was right behind the bench, so I just motioned to their [athletic therapist] I needed stitches, and they took care of me right away,” said Nicoletta, adding that he’s a feeling a bit sore — but not too bad overall two days later.

“No worse for the wear, modelling career may be over though.”

Meanwhile, Cox didn’t need stitches, but the puck still left a rather large indentation on his forehead that has mostly resolved itself since. At the time, Nicoletta had no idea that Cox had also been hit.

“That’s how soft my face is. I guess I couldn’t even take the sting out of the puck,” said Nicoletta.

The Senators’ bench turned around to check on their devoted bench staffers, but none of the players really had the capacity to offer any material support.

“I was just making sure Coxy was okay. Pretty scary seeing that on the bench, so I was, you know, comforting him and just making sure he was all right,” laughed Sanderson, who in reality turned to make sure that Nicoletta was okay first before also checking on Cox.

“I felt like Dom was being a little bit dramatic, but Coxy was being a warrior.”

“You need to start the mic again and get the real story,” said Cox, coincidentally attending to Sanderson’s equipment at the same time. “Dom took a bullet for me.”

“I didn’t know Coxy got hit until after the game. He had a little goosebump, so I was laughing at him. But then he was laughing at me,” said Stephen Halliday, who suffered a black eye in the third period when he got a stick to the face.

“Sometimes, like, I don’t even [see the puck], it just kind of flies right by you. Sometimes, the goalies actually save the day with their glove on the side sometimes, but usually it’s just too fast.”

Cox and Nicoletta have clearly been paying attention to Nolan Baumgartner when he preaches the need to sacrifice the body and block shots. It paid off in Baumgartner’s favour on Tuesday — even if Nicoletta couldn’t stop it — because Cox got in the way before the puck could hit the Senators’ assistant coach.

“Sometimes it's dangerous there on the bench. You’ve got to be paying attention — and not like those guys weren't — but it was just a weird bounce and ricochet that it took. And you know, I don't want to say better off them than me, but maybe this time it was,” said Baumgartner.

“He’s now labelled the toughest trainer in the league, when you can take one in the face and just patch yourself up.”

“He looked at both of us, he’s like, ‘Oh my God, you just saved my life.’ I thought a bottle of wine was coming, you know, [we] saved his pretty face there,” said Nicoletta.

“Yeah, I definitely owe them a couple adult beverages for stepping in front of that one,” said Baumgartner.

Despite the injuries, Travis Green confirmed to the media on Thursday morning that both Cox and Nicoletta “should be able to go” on Thursday night when the Senators play the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre.