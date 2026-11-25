The Ottawa Senators are riding a nine-game point streak into Wednesday’s rematch with the Florida Panthers, a game which will kick off a tough four-game road trip through the southeast U.S.

“Yeah, obviously going to be a tight-checking game. That’s their style, that’s our style, so, not giving them an inch, and we’ve got to skate tonight,” said Shane Pinto after morning skate on Wednesday.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a high-intensity game, but yeah, fun game to play in, it’s exciting.”

Travis Green confirmed after the morning skate that the same lineup that defeated Los Angeles on Saturday and Calgary on Monday — a lineup that included Linus Ullmark — will go again on Wednesday night.

“They’re, like everyone knows, one of the premier teams in the league, and if they have their full lineup, they’re very potent,” said Green.

“It’s going to be a tough game, hard game. Any time you get matched up against one of the best teams in the league, you’re excited to play. It was an emotional game at home, should be a good hockey game tonight.”

Ahead of the road trip, the Senators sent Carter Yakemchuk down to Belleville and recalled Djibril Toure, who could make his NHL debut at some point over the trip.

“We just thought it was important to get Yak playing,” said Green. “An opportunity, that if he wasn’t going to play tonight, he could play [in Belleville]. We’ll take it day by day, [Toure] is a good young prospect that we like, plays a hard game, so it’s good to see him up here as well.”

Toure said that it feels “surreal” to join the Senators on the road trip.

“I’ve known these guys for a while now, and a good group of guys that make you feel home at [training] camp and stuff, so I’m very excited,” said Toure.

“I just want to soak everything in, see how these guys practice on a day-to-day basis, and copy anything I like, so just being around these guys helps out a lot.”