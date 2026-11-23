The Ottawa Senators are red hot heading into a Monday night clash with the Calgary Flames and will look to finish out a three-game homestand on a high note. The Sens have picked up at least a point in each of their last eight games (6-0-2).

“I feel like we’re all just on the same page right now, same mindset going into every game. It’s a lot of fun coming to the rink right now, because we’re all competing hard at night and working hard together, so it’s a lot of fun,” said Jake Sanderson after morning skate.

“I don’t know if you can just put one reason on it. I think it’s a group that’s continued to improve from year-to-year, this is Year 3 with our group,” said Travis Green.

“They also want to win badly. You can improve and not care about winning or have that burning to desire win and you’re not going to get better. So I think those two things are a big part of it, they’ve grown together as a group over the last two years, and playing pretty good hockey right now.”

One player amongst many playing some of the best hockey of their careers is Tim Stützle, who enters Monday’s game riding a five-game point streak over which he’s scored four goals and four assists.

Stützle has developed chemistry — especially off the rush — with wingers Fabian Zetterlund (three assists in his last five games) and Dylan Cozens (two goals and four assists in his last five games).

“I think playing with those guys, they’re both so skilled, and dangerous, and fast off the rush, so I think we can use that to our [advantage], and just continue to play good defence, and we’ll get those rush chances,” said Cozens, who also spoke about the team’s defensive identity.

“I think a lot of it is system, and then, you know, mindset too. We take a lot of pride in that, in our defensive game, and we want to make teams earn every one of their chances, and we just want it to be a grindy, gritty game, and frustrate them, and get them off their game. I think the coaches have done a great job implementing that into our game.”