Linus Ullmark credited a conversation he had with Sam Ersson after the first period for helping him get back into a better headspace en route to backstopping the Senators to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night in Ottawa.

“I felt awful. I felt like things [weren’t] really clicking. There’s thoughts, unnecessary things that I’m going through, but the best part was that I did talk, that I wasn’t keeping it inside,” Ullmark told the media after the game.

“I let the steam out, so to say, and let myself be a little bit vulnerable and open together with him and try to help myself sort out my thoughts. And I mean, worked quite good in the second, so I’m thankful I did that. But I wouldn’t have done that before, you know, I worked with the people that I worked with, so… even though everything might look perfect, it might not be.”

In that second period, Ullmark made two saves on dangerous chances from the Flames. First, he reached behind himself to stop Matt Coronato with his paddle, and then he snagged an Adam Klapka wrister that looked earmarked for the top corner.

The 33-year-old finished with 35 saves on 36 shots, improving to 12-1-0 on the season with a save percentage of .941 and a goals-against average of 1.44.

He didn’t have much room for error despite a strong game from the Sens — who directed 31 shots on the opposing goal — because in that goal stood Devin Cooley, who also stood on his head. Ullmark said competing against a player like Cooley helped him be his best.

“Yeah, I mean, I love his game,” said Ullmark. “I love, you know, everything that he brings to the table, if it’s the personality, mentality, and even his game, there’s a lot of good things. You know, the Flames have two really good goaltenders, and I’m looking forward to see many years to come.”

Ullmark also helped the Sens extend their point streak to nine games — the 13th point streak of nine games or more in franchise history and the first since 2015.

“Linus played so good, kind of got us that win, and a good Flames team over there, they never quit, so they made it hard on us tonight,” Jake Sanderson told TSN 1200 after the game.

“He’s such a calm presence back there, and he just makes some outrageous saves sometimes, and you know, keeps us in games and gives us momentum. So, you know, just a steady calm presence for us, and he’s the best goalie in the world right now, it’s not even debatable. We’re so lucky to have him.”