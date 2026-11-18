Looking for a new place to take in a Senators game? The newly opened Top Shelf is ready to welcome you.

Located on the 300 level between sections 328 and 302, Top Shelf is a brand-new social space designed to give fans another way to experience game day with an incredible view of the ice surface.

The wide-open space features light food options, drinks, a photobooth, and games like cornhole and Connect 4. Top Shelf is open to anyone with a ticket to the game, with no additional purchase required. The space may be made available for special ticketed experiences during select specialty games, playoff games or sold-out dates.

A trumpet player will help kick off the third period from the space, bringing another dose of energy to the game-day atmosphere. Fans can also find a limited selection of specialty merchandise available exclusively at Top Shelf.

Whether you're stopping by for a quick visit or looking for a new place to watch the action, Top Shelf is all about having fun, connecting with fellow Sens fans, and making lasting memories at Canadian Tire Centre.

You can purchase tickets for an upcoming game and experience Top Shelf here: https://ottsens.com/4j2d85a